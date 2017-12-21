Aussie House Rep Launches Petition Against Sunshine Coast Casino Project

This year was a really bad one for Australian gambling enthusiasts. Earlier this year, the country's updated gambling laws have pushed regulated international operators like allslotscasino.com, who have been tacitly accepted by the government to this day, way out of legality. This has caused many to simply close their doors in front of local players and exit the market entirely. Plans to block access to these operators on an ISP level are also in place. Unfortunately, there is no plan to offer them a way to enter the market legally and obtain a license from the local government. Besides, the fate of online poker - a game of skill in most jurisdictions globally - is also at risk, as Sen. David Leyonhjelm seems to have a hard time convincing the government to look deeper into the matter.

Now, Australia's gambling industry is in for another hit, thanks to House Representative Andrew Wallace. The representative has started a petition through which it encourages residents of Sunshine Coast, Queensland, to refuse support for a reported plan for the construction of a casino resort in the area.

Although many agree that Queensland needs the jobs the new Sunshine Coast project could create, the Liberal National Party (LNP) seems to think otherwise. NagaCorp, the largest hotel, gaming, and leisure operator in Cambodia, visited the site of the proposed project in South East Queensland earlier this year - and the news of the fierce opposition from LNP have hit soon after.

The Maroochydore Central Business District development project involves the construction of a series of buildings - offices, leisure and recreation projects, and their likes - on a 50-hectare area. Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson has proposed the addition of a casino resort to the project in 2016, arguing that it would create more jobs and more potential revenue for the area. But the LNP continues to oppose any casino-related projects in the area, actively encouraging the City Council to vote against any such proposals.

This is not the first casino-related project in Queensland to be rejected this year. Earlier in the year, the Asian leisure and gambling group called ASF Consortium was on the brink of obtaining a casino license for a project set to be realized on the Gold Coast, but several locations for the resort were rejected because they would have led to the removal of community buildings or parks in the process. Queensland regulations allow for one new casino resort to be established in the area but officials seem to prefer no more gambling opportunities to be created.