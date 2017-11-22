Aussie gamers have spent 1 billion hours in front of their PS4

A PlayStation 4. InspiredImages/Pixabay

PlayStation Australia has announced that Australians have accumulated over one billion hours in front of their PlayStation 4 units in the past 12 months. The news comes after PlayFest 2017 gave Aussie gamers a chance to try out a few upcoming video games.

According to a press release, gamers from Australia have collectively spent over a billion hours on their PS4s. The number increased by 26% from last year.

To put things in a certain perspective, the report says that a single person needs 100,000 years to accumulate this number of hours. Due to the large gaming community in Australia, one billion was easily attained in the past 12 months alone.

The feat was achieved not just by playing games on the console. The PlayStation 4, the release points out, gives owners access to a multitude of services like Spotify and Netflix. “Consumption of music, TV and video on PS4 increased 45% in the past 12-months,” it reads.

Commenting on the achievement, which was accomplished for the first time, Sony Interactive Entertainment Australia’s Director of Marketing Patrick Lagana stated, “PlayStation has been the country’s highest-selling console for the last four years and to reach one billion hours of play across gaming and entertainment demonstrates that PlayStation is the leading entertainment platform and continues to be Australia’s favourite place to play.”

The news doesn’t come as a surprise. Aussies are indeed huge gamers; 67% are into video games, with 3.7 million subscribed to streaming services that come with the console.

The recently concluded PlayFest 2017, in fact, is testament to the passion of the Aussie gaming community. The event took place today, November 22, giving people a chance to enter an exclusive Sydney residence to try out upcoming games on the PS4 and the PlayStation VR. Titles confirmed for PlayStation Australia’s PlayFest 2017 include “Detroit: Become Human” and the remaster of “Shadow of the Colossus.”

