Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more

Digital Health
A digital head x-ray system is seen through a window at the surgery room of dentist Sevan Arzuyan in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2016. Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

CeBIT, the largest business technology event in the Asia Pacific region, kickstarted at Australia's Darling Harbor precinct in Sydney on Tuesday. The event expects more than 15,000 visitors and over 350 exhibitors from around the world.

CeBIT Australia returns to Sydney’s rebuilt Exhibition Centre. The event, which will run for three days, features presentations and discussions on cyber security, big data and analytics, FinTech, enterprise mobility, the cloud and digital health.

Harvey Stockbridge, managing director of Hannover Fairs Australia, said they were proud to host the biggest gathering of young entrepreneurial businesses. He added that CeBIT would connect companies with innovators and mainstream investors.

The Australian notes that the fare appeared to be smaller compared to the past events because CeBIT has opted not to include a large array of purely consumer focused booths from previous exhibitions. Chinese businesses reportedly had a huge contingent at this year’s CeBIT.

International business division director at Tongding Interconnection Information Co Jeff Chan said his company was happy about the event. He told Xinhua on Tuesday that they came to Down Under this year based on the good relationship between Australia and China. They hoped to find some potential customers in the country.

New South Wales Minister for Innovation Matt Kean previously announced that exhibitors from 34 countries would be in attendance. "China, Britain, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia are all represented by international delegations at CeBIT," he said.

Innovation mindset

During the opening, the NSW government launched its Digital Government Strategy, which it said was designed to address ICT reform and cultural change. The NSW government is CeBIT’s major sponsor.

NSW finance minister Victor Dominello explained the strategy was not an upgrade, but would instead serve as a “backbone for the delivery of next level, improved, user-centric services.” He added that the Digital Government Strategy would ensure that the government is connected, customer-focused and outcome-driven.

Meanwhile, Federal Innovation minister Arthur Sinodinos pointed out that the country needed an innovation mindset, and it is not afraid of such. “I know some people say should we be a bit scared that innovation means jobs are going to go in areas, but jobs are going to grow in others,” he said.

The Turnbull government’s budget initiatives, Sinodinos revealed, intended to make satellite imagery available to the public. He added that $15 million was set aside for the creation of the world's first analysis platform of satellite imagery.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
