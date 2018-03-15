Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record

By @saihoops on
Ben Simmons
Feb 27, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) reaches for a loose ball against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Jasen Vinlove

Australian basketball sensation Ben Simmons has tied Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson for second most triple doubles (double-digit assists, rebounds and points) by a rookie. Simmons, picked No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2016 NBA Draft, notched up the seventh triple-double of his rookie season during his team's 101-98 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). 

Though Simmons' Sixers failed to gain ground over rivals Pacers in the race for an Eastern Conference playoff spot, the young Aussie continued to dazzle basketball fans with his immaculate passing and athleticism. 

With his tally of 10 points, 10 assists and 13 rebounds, Simmons tied Johnson for second-most triple doubles in a rookie season. Oscar Robertson, the NBA's all-time leader in triple doubles, holds the record with 26. 

Earlier this year, Simmons expressed his desire to lead the Boomers -- Australia's national basketball team -- to an Olympic gold medal. Though Simmons has yet to participate at an Olympic Games, he could potentially be a part of a Boomers team including Dante Exum, Thon Maker & Co. at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. 

“One of my goals is to win a medal with Australia and I want a gold medal, so when the time’s right I think it will happen. There’s a lot of Aussies in the NBA now, it’s really fun. I don’t get many chances to go back (and train with my country mates). I usually go back once a year, and do my camp out there, but I definitely miss it. A lot of family, a lot of friends back home, and just the culture. We’re so down to earth and love our sports and just love having a good time. I think that’s one of the biggest things that I miss."

The Philadelphia 76ers (36-30) are still in sixth place, three games behind the third-seeded Indiana Pacers (40-28). The Sixers are trying to end a six-year playoff drought. They are currently projected to qualify for next month's postseason notwithstanding injuries or an unexpected losing streak. 

Ben Simmons, the favourite to win the Rookie of the Year award, is averaging a tally of 16.2 points, 7.6 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in his first season with the Sixers. Simmons registered his career-high of 32 points in an away fixture over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 22. 

