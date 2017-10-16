Aussie Adam Gotsis has break out game for Denver Broncos

By @saihoops on
Denver Broncos, Adam Gotsis
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis (99) and outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. (94) in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing

Australian defensive end Adam Gotsis enjoyed a breakout performance for the Denver Broncos on Sunday (Monday in Australia). Despite the Broncos' 23-10 defeat to the New York Giants, Gotsis filled in admirably for injured lineman Jared Crick and earned a lot of supporters in the Denver camp.  

Gotsis, a second-year defensive lineman from Georgia Tech, registered the first sack of his NFL career and a memorable tackle, besides blocking a field goal attempt from the Giants. The 25-year-old from Melbourne has taken gradual steps through the first four games. The Broncos has the best rush defence in the NFL, in large part because of the play of Gotsis. 

After Denver's 42-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Woods heaped praise on Gotsis and predicted the Aussie has a bright future in the NFL. “The first two games, he’s looked like a different guy. He’s looking like the guy we drafted. He has to continue to play at that level. He’s a big piece to our defence in terms of having big success.”

Adam Gotsis a part of Denver's starting lineup

Gotsis made headlines in the last week of September when he became the only white man in the Orange & Blue to kneel during the American national anthem. Gotsis was seen locked arm-and-arm with fellow defensive linemen Kyle Peko and Shelby Harris and late explained his decision to kneel.  

“It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, man. I’m doing it for freedom of speech. If anyone wants to exercise their freedom through their actions, it shouldn’t matter. They’re standing up for something that they believe in. I love my brothers. I believe in what they believe in. I think it’s about supporting your brothers. Everybody has a right to do what they want. That’s what they wanted, that’s their decision, and I think everyone should have a free choice to do whatever they want without being scrutinized," the second-year defensive lineman told BSN Denver in an interview.

Adam Gotsis reportedly bulked up from 287 to 306 pounds in the offseason. The Broncos held onto the second seed in the AFC West despite their surprising defeat on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) remain the best team in the American Football Conference while the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) holds the best record in the National Football Conference.

