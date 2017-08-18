Asus launches the VivoBook W202, its first laptop with Windows 10 S

The Asus Vivobook W202 is a reasonably priced laptop for students. It’s the first notebook from Asus that comes with Microsoft’s new and limited operating system, Windows 10 S.

Asus has launched the Vivobook W202, a laptop designed for students. It’s the first notebook from the company that comes with Microsoft’s new and feature-limited operating system, Windows 10 S. It’s now available to purchase and is reasonably priced.

Like any laptop intended for school use, the Asus Vivobook W202 comes with basic specs and features. The device sports an 11.6-inch anti-glare display with a 1,366 x 768 resolution, and it can be folded back 180 degrees. Inside, it packs a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 hip together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space.

The new Vivobook is Asus’ first laptop with Windows 10 S, which is a limited version of Windows 10 developed mainly for low-end machines in the education sector. It was unveiled back in early May and offers a faster initial setup and login process, although it restricts software installation to programmes obtained from Windows Store. If it’s any consolation, all Windows 10 S systems supposedly come with a free one-year subscription to “Minecraft: Education Edition.”

Battery life should last up to 11 hours. The laptop has a somewhat rugged design, featuring reinforced and rubber-lined edges alongside an ergonomic and spill-resistant keyboard that repels up to 66 ml of liquid. It also conveniently comes with an abundance of ports, including two USB 3.0 Type A ports, an HDMI port and a micro SDXC card reader.

Interested buyers can get the Asus Vivobook W202 for an economical US$279 (AU$359). Those who want a full Windows 10 Home version of the notebook will have to wait as the Taiwanese company plans to release the variant next month for a slightly more expensive US$299 (AU$385).

Asus VivoBook W202 tech specs