'Assassin’s Creed: Origins' December update to include 'chocobo horses'

By on
ACO_screen_Interrogate_GC
'Assassin’s Creed: Origins' screenshot. Ubisoft/Press

Plenty of new stuff awaits gamers via an upcoming update for “Assassin’s Creed: Origins” this December. A recent post by Ubisoft has confirmed a much-awaited Nightmare mode. It also shows what appears to be… a chocobo tail?

Just when you thought you’ve explored every nook and cranny in “Assassin’s Creed: Origins,” Ubisoft is here to stretch things further. A Nightmare difficulty level will be added, making enemies “more resilient to damages and more dangerous,” according to the blog post. Expect foes to take a longer time to fall, so better prepare the strongest weapons to survive.

Another new feature is enemy scaling. The feature, which can be activated based on preference, will allow the game to scale enemy levels based on the player’s level.

Two new quests await. “Here Comes a New Challenger” introduces the Horde mode, set in an arena where the player must fend off an endless swarm of enemies. A level 32 or higher is recommended.

Perhaps the most intriguing announcement involves “a new surprise quest.” The Ubisoft post then shows a GIF of what looks like a chocobo from the Final Fantasy series. A closer look, though, appears to be a horse wearing a chocobo tail add-on on its back. Then again, anything is possible, considering the recently announced crossovers between Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy.

“This collaboration is the result of being huge fans,” Ubisoft Montreal game director Ashraf Ismail had said in August. “There’s a lot of respect between the two teams and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other’s work.”

Other announcements for the December update involve the opportunity to fight the warrior goddess Sekhmet. For those who weren’t able to fight all three gods, Ubisoft is now giving everyone a chance to do so.

There are still no specific dates as to when the huge update will roll out, so no choice but to wait. “Assassin's Creed: Origins” is currently available for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Join the Discussion
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Australia vs England live stream: Watch Rugby League World Cup final online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
Lakers Trade News: Blazers, Hornets, Nets target Jordan Clarkson
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Dragons in action sequence
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rey enters Jedi Temple
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ragnar’s loss may be affecting viewership
‘Outlander’ season 3: 360 degree video
'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale spoilers: Glassman introduces Shaun’s therapist
'The Good Doctor' season 1 Winter finale 'Sacrifice' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Supergirl' season 3 Midseason finale spoilers: Reign, the Worldkiller challenges Supergirl [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 episode 9 'Reign' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car