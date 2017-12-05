'Assassin’s Creed: Origins' December update to include 'chocobo horses'

Plenty of new stuff awaits gamers via an upcoming update for “Assassin’s Creed: Origins” this December. A recent post by Ubisoft has confirmed a much-awaited Nightmare mode. It also shows what appears to be… a chocobo tail?

Just when you thought you’ve explored every nook and cranny in “Assassin’s Creed: Origins,” Ubisoft is here to stretch things further. A Nightmare difficulty level will be added, making enemies “more resilient to damages and more dangerous,” according to the blog post. Expect foes to take a longer time to fall, so better prepare the strongest weapons to survive.

Another new feature is enemy scaling. The feature, which can be activated based on preference, will allow the game to scale enemy levels based on the player’s level.

Two new quests await. “Here Comes a New Challenger” introduces the Horde mode, set in an arena where the player must fend off an endless swarm of enemies. A level 32 or higher is recommended.

Perhaps the most intriguing announcement involves “a new surprise quest.” The Ubisoft post then shows a GIF of what looks like a chocobo from the Final Fantasy series. A closer look, though, appears to be a horse wearing a chocobo tail add-on on its back. Then again, anything is possible, considering the recently announced crossovers between Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy.

“This collaboration is the result of being huge fans,” Ubisoft Montreal game director Ashraf Ismail had said in August. “There’s a lot of respect between the two teams and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other’s work.”

Other announcements for the December update involve the opportunity to fight the warrior goddess Sekhmet. For those who weren’t able to fight all three gods, Ubisoft is now giving everyone a chance to do so.

There are still no specific dates as to when the huge update will roll out, so no choice but to wait. “Assassin's Creed: Origins” is currently available for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.