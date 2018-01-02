Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster

By @saihoops on
Ashleigh Barty, Ash Barty
Sep 1, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Ashleigh Barty of Australia serves against Sloane Stephens of the United States (not pictured) on day five of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

Australian tennis sensation Ash Barty suffered an upset loss to Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in a Round of 32 match of the Brisbane International on Monday night. The defeat meant that Barty, currently ranked No. 17 in the world, will no longer be a top-16 seed at the forthcoming Australian Open. 

As a potential Top-16 seed, Barty would have had an easier path to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park. Barty was also to benefit from World No. 12 Svetlana Kuznetsova’s withdrawal from the 2018 Australian Open.

After Monday's loss, Barty acknowledged that the defeat would derail her momentum going into the first Grand Slam of the new season. “It didn’t feel right for me and at times last year there were matches where it was the same feeling. I didn’t work so hard last year and in the off-season to spit the dummy after one match. There were times I was able to create pressure but I couldn’t sustain it on her serve, so more and more pressure was on my serve.’’

Barty has been surpassed by Russian Elena Vesnina (World No. 17) and American Madison Keys (No.18) in WTA's live rankings. “There were a few butterflies for the first match of the season, at home, but it was excitement more than nerves. It wasn’t quite there for me and that’s sport," added Barty. 

The 21-year-old Ash Barty rose from World No. 272 to No. 17 in 2017. Barty wants to take positives from her remarkable year into the new season. “It’s been an exciting year and now it’s a new experience for me, expectation wise. You have to embrace it. The attention has changed. It’s been nice to get more support.

According to several analysts, Ash Barty is Australia's next great Grand Slam hope. While Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt remain Australia's last male Grand Slam winners, there hasn't been a female Australian major champion since Samantha Stosur clinched the 2011 US Open. The 2018 Australian Open will be staged at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park between Jan. 15-28. 

Join the Discussion
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ash Barty hurts Australian Open chances after Brisbane International ouster
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Warriors star Draymond Green ejected for second time in the season
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray pulls out of 2018 Brisbane International
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
James Harden injury update: Rockets star out at least two weeks
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tyrion’s love life
‘Outlander’ season 4: A meeting that fans look forward to
‘Vikings’ season 5: Bishop Heahmund seeks Ivar’s trust
Schapelle Corby releases first single ‘Palm Trees’ on Instagram
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 13 'The Solo Oscillation' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 13 spoilers
'The Orville' star Seth McFarlane made a 'Star Trek' video as teenager
Seth McFarlane as a teen Captain Kirk
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car