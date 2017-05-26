'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]

By @JanSSS8 on
"Arrow" star John Barrowman took to Facebook (FB) to officially announce that he won't be part of the show anymore. Barrowman is known for portraying the character Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse, which also includes appearing in "The Flash," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl." Read on to learn more about it.

"Hey everybody, its John here and by now you know that Malcolm Merlyn is no more," Barrowman said in a video he uploaded on his FB account. "Uh I know that they've done it off camera but I'm here to tell you I won't be back next season and um I wanna let you know how wonderful it has been for the last five years to be a part of the "Arrow" universe and all the other shows connected to it," he added.

He credited the show and his character for opening lots of doors and opportunities for him. He also talked about his autobiography that he asks fans to watch out for. "I am very sad to be leaving the Arrowverse. I loved playing Malcolm Merlyn," Barrowman added. He said that despite his sadness about it, he also understands that shows and characters must change and develop. The "Arrow" star thanked his fans for supporting him and asked that they keep watching.

Aside from playing Merlyn in "Arrow, "The Flash," "Supergirl" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," Barrowman also appeared in "Zero Dark Thirty" as Jeremy, "Scandal" as Fixer, "'Reign" as Monroe and "Doctor Who" and "Torchwood" as Captain Jack Harkness. Check out what happened to his character in the "Arrow" recap below.

'Arrow' Season 5, episode 23 'Lian Yu' recap

In the "Arrow" Season 5 Finale, which aired on Wednesday, May 24, Oliver (StephenAmell) recruited Slade/Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) to work with his team. He also asked Malcolm to take Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), Curtis (Echo Kellum), Thea (Willa Holland) and Samantha (Anna Hopkins) to Chase's (Austin Butler) plane to escape Lian Yu.

Oliver managed to free Rene (Rick Gonzalez), Dinah (Alex Kingston), Quentin (Paul Blackthorne) and John ((David Ramsey). As for Talia al Ghul (Lexa Doig), she was defeated by her sister Nyssa (Katrina Law).

Unfortunately, Thea stepped on a landmine and Malcolm sacrificed himself by offering to take Thea's place so that she and the others could escape. However, the island was rigged with C4 which caused it to explode. So far, only Oliver and William (Jack Moore) survived and the fate of the others are unknown.

"Arrow" was renewed by The CW for a sixth season. Stay tuned for more updates about the show and its characters.

Watch John Barrowman's video below:

