'Arrow' season 6 latest news: Family ties theme will test Oliver Queen's skill as a father

By on
Stephen Amell
Stephen Amell, of the television series "Arrow," arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"Arrow" season 5 had an explosive ending so it will be interesting what next season will be all about. Season 5 focused on the legacy of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and now the actor bares that the show will turn its attention to family. 

The first thing that comes to mind is how the Ollie will deal with his son, "William Clayton" (Jack Moore). William is Oliver's son with "Samantha Clayton" (Anna Hopkins), both drawn into the dark plot mapped out by "Arrow" season 5 villain "Prometheus"/ "Adrian Chase" (Josh Segara). 

Now knowing that his father is the "Arrow," it will be interesting how the relationship will go. Will William look up to his father and follow his lead? In the comic book, William’s character comes close to "Connor Hawke," fictional DC comic superhero who eventually became the second "Green Arrow." Could this happen on the TV show? 

Showrunner Andrew Kreisberg previously explained to Variety that the reason on why they opted to create William over Connor was to give them some leeway.

"When we came up with the whole idea of it, part of it was we didn’t want to be tied into a character like Connor not being able to be part of the show if we made him so young. So to give us the leeway to still have Connor Hawke be part of the universe without [being too young], that was the biggest reason we made that decision."

With the age gap, it seems that seeing William follow his father’s lead may not be feasible unless some new time bump happens moving forward. With plenty of time travels on other shows such as the "Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," the producers can easily make changes and introduce new characters – including Connor Hawke – at some point. 

As far as the family focus, "Arrow" season 6 could include relationships tied up to Samantha, "Felicity Smoak" (Emily Bett Rickards) and even "Thea Queen"/ "Speedy"  (Willa Holland). All of them are linked to the Oliver-William relationship so it will be interesting how storylines will be made for all parties concerned. 

All that should come in at some point though the immediate task at hand is wondering what happened to the team left on "Lian Yu." Everyone is expected to survive so the real question is how they were able to escape the "big bang." "Arrow" returns for its sixth season on CW in the fall.

Related
Join the Discussion
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic advance to second round
Golden State Warriors set to extend Jerry West's contract
Australian players could boycott 2017 Rugby League World Cup
Tennis official slams Roger Federer: 'We can't count on him anymore'
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
2017 NBA Finals: Steve Kerr not ready to coach Warriors
Tiger Woods refused breathalyser test before DUI arrest
Tiger Woods refused breathalyser test before DUI arrest
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car