Ariana Grande's European tour status; fans beg Justin Bieber's concert to be cancelled

Ariana Grande has reportedly opted to suspend her "Dangerous Woman" tour in the wake of a fatal attack that claimed the lives of 22 people at her concert in Manchester on Monday. There are reports that the pop star and her team are focused on the victims at the moment.

TMZ reported that Grande will be suspending her European tour. Originally, she was scheduled to perform in London on Thursday before going to Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland.

However, AP reported on Tuesday afternoon that her tour has not been cancelled or postponed. It remains unclear though if Grande’s show at the O2 Arena in London is still on. The venue’s official Twitter account said it will advise the public about the status of Grande’s Thursday and Friday shows as soon as it can.

Meanwhile, fans are pleading to Grande's manager Scooter Braun to cancel Justin Bieber's forthcoming tour in the UK. The singer is slated to perform in Cardiff, Wales on June 30 before his show at Hyde Park in London on July.

"Next month Justin has a show scheduled in the UK, for security reasons this has to be cancelled @scooterbraun I beg you!!" a Twitter user wrote. Braun is yet to comment about his other famous client’s scheduled gigs. Another social media user pointed out that Bieber’s show must be cancelled for the safety of the singer and his fans.

Grande took to Twitter to express how she feels about Monday’s incident. “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry,” she wrote.

Some entertainers have cancelled or postponed their scheduled gigs in respect for the victims of the attack at Grande's concert. Prime Live Event with Blondie has been cancelled as announced via Amazon's Prime Live Events’ Twitter account.

Imminent attack

Prime Minister Theresa May declared that Britain’s threat level from terrorism has been raised from severe to critical, the Associated Press reports. This means attack can be imminent.

The prime minister suspected that Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber at Grande’s concert, was possibly part of a bigger network. May said armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events.

Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan urged countries to stand together against “the extremists and terrorists” behind the Manchester attack and similar senseless violence elsewhere. Annan told AP on Tuesday that the world has to work together and share information to deny extremists “their opportunities.” The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Monday night’s attack.

