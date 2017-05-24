Ariana Grande's European tour status; fans beg Justin Bieber's concert to be cancelled

By on
American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande holds her Newcomer trophy during the Bambi 2014 media awards ceremony in Berlin
American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande holds her Newcomer trophy during the Bambi 2014 media awards ceremony in Berlin November 13, 2014. Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

Ariana Grande has reportedly opted to suspend her "Dangerous Woman" tour in the wake of a fatal attack that claimed the lives of 22 people at her concert in Manchester on Monday. There are reports that the pop star and her team are focused on the victims at the moment.

TMZ reported that Grande will be suspending her European tour. Originally, she was scheduled to perform in London on Thursday before going to Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland.

However, AP reported on Tuesday afternoon that her tour has not been cancelled or postponed. It remains unclear though if Grande’s show at the O2 Arena in London is still on. The venue’s official Twitter account said it will advise the public about the status of Grande’s Thursday and Friday shows as soon as it can.

Meanwhile, fans are pleading to Grande's manager Scooter Braun to cancel Justin Bieber's forthcoming tour in the UK. The singer is slated to perform in Cardiff, Wales on June 30 before his show at Hyde Park in London on July.

"Next month Justin has a show scheduled in the UK, for security reasons this has to be cancelled @scooterbraun I beg you!!" a Twitter user wrote. Braun is yet to comment about his other famous client’s scheduled gigs. Another social media user pointed out that Bieber’s show must be cancelled for the safety of the singer and his fans.

Grande took to Twitter to express how she feels about Monday’s incident.  “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry,” she wrote.

Some entertainers have cancelled or postponed their scheduled gigs in respect for the victims of the attack at Grande's concert. Prime Live Event with Blondie has been cancelled as announced via Amazon's Prime Live Events’ Twitter account.

Imminent attack

Prime Minister Theresa May declared that Britain’s threat level from terrorism has been raised from severe to critical, the Associated Press reports. This means attack can be imminent.

The prime minister suspected that Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber at Grande’s concert, was possibly part of a bigger network. May said armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events.

Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan urged countries to stand together against “the extremists and terrorists” behind the Manchester attack and similar senseless violence elsewhere. Annan told AP on Tuesday that the world has to work together and share information to deny extremists “their opportunities.” The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Monday night’s attack. 

Read More:

Manchester Arena: 22 dead, 59 injured in fatal blast after Ariana Grande's concert

Melania refuses to hold Donald Trump’s hand again and why it matters

CBS News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Telstra Wifi calling capability enabled for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy users
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Paul Millsap opting out, Hawks going all out with max contract pitch
Rafael Nadal odds-on favourite to win 2017 French Open
Undefeated Warriors storm into 2017 NBA Finals
Jinder Mahal wrests WWE SmackDown title from Randy Orton at Backlash
Chris Paul to Spurs: Pau Gasol has to opt out of Player Option for point guard to join San Antonio
Chris Paul to Spurs: Pau Gasol has to opt out of Player Option for point guard to join San Antonio
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
Manu Ginobili on retirement: 'It feels like they want me to retire'
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car