Ariana Grande Honors Manchester Attack Victims, Sings ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]

Miley Cyrus performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, in Britain June 4, 2017.

Miley Cyrus performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, in Britain June 4, 2017. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/Handout via Reuters

Ariana Grande has successfully finished “One Love Manchester” with an emotional rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.” The “Dangerous Woman” singer organised the benefit concert to honour the victims of a terror attack at the vicinity of her Manchester concert venue on May 22.

Grande was overwhelmed with emotions as she performed “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” in front of a tearful audience. She had to pause toward the end of the song before coming back for a moving finish.

Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, in Britain June 4, 2017. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/Handout via Reuters

Broadcasted by BBC One, “One Love Manchester” brought together Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Chris Martin, Liam Gallagher, Black Eyed Peas, Imogen Heap, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, Pharrell Williams, Victoria Monet and Grande’s boyfriend Mac Miller all in one stage. The star-studded show aimed to fight evil with love.

Fighting back tears, Justin Bieber, who sang acoustic versions of "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water," told the audience that he is not letting go of hope. He also shared his faith, saying, "God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. And he loves you, and he's here for you."

For her part, Katy Perry adorned her outfit with photos of the victims of the Manchester attack. In the photo below, Perry’s white ensemble is designed with photos of the Manchester Arena terror attack victims.

U.S. singer Katy Perry performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/Handout via Reuters

British Red Cross Chief Executive Mike Adamson earlier told the media that Grande’s event had so far raised over $12 million. The amount excludes ticket sales, TV rights and merchandising.

It was an understandably emotional night for the concert audience, as well as Grande and some of the performers. A suicide bomber had killed 22 people outside Manchester Arena after Grande’s concert barely two weeks ago. Hours after the attack, Grande tweeted that she had no words. Soon after that, the singer announced that she was coming back to England for the fundraising event.

Over at the BBC Music channel on YouTube, the most popular video (as of writing) is Grande’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” performed with Miley Cyrus. It is followed by Grande’s “Where Is the Love” number with Black Eyed Peas. Watch the videos below.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’

Source: Variety

WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande Sing ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’

Source: BBC Music