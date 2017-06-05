Ariana Grande Honors Manchester Attack Victims, Sings ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]

By @Len_IBTimes on
Miley Cyrus performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert
Miley Cyrus performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, in Britain June 4, 2017. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/Handout via Reuters

Ariana Grande has successfully finished “One Love Manchester” with an emotional rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.” The “Dangerous Woman” singer organised the benefit concert to honour the victims of a terror attack at the vicinity of her Manchester concert venue on May 22.

RELATED: Manchester Arena: 22 dead, 59 injured in fatal blast after Ariana Grande's concert

Grande was overwhelmed with emotions as she performed “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” in front of a tearful audience. She had to pause toward the end of the song before coming back for a moving finish.

Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, in Britain June 4, 2017.  Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/Handout via Reuters

Broadcasted by BBC One, “One Love Manchester” brought together Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Chris Martin, Liam Gallagher, Black Eyed Peas, Imogen Heap, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams, Pharrell Williams, Victoria Monet and Grande’s boyfriend Mac Miller all in one stage. The star-studded show aimed to fight evil with love.

Fighting back tears, Justin Bieber, who sang acoustic versions of "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water," told the audience that he is not letting go of hope. He also shared his faith, saying, "God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. And he loves you, and he's here for you."

For her part, Katy Perry adorned her outfit with photos of the victims of the Manchester attack. In the photo below, Perry’s white ensemble is designed with photos of the Manchester Arena terror attack victims.

U.S. singer Katy Perry performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert U.S. singer Katy Perry performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017.  Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/Handout via Reuters U.S. singer Katy Perry performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert U.S. singer Katy Perry performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, June 4, 2017.  Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/Handout via Reuters

British Red Cross Chief Executive Mike Adamson earlier told the media that Grande’s event had so far raised over $12 million. The amount excludes ticket sales, TV rights and merchandising.

It was an understandably emotional night for the concert audience, as well as Grande and some of the performers. A suicide bomber had killed 22 people outside Manchester Arena after Grande’s concert barely two weeks ago. Hours after the attack, Grande tweeted that she had no words. Soon after that, the singer announced that she was coming back to England for the fundraising event.

Over at the BBC Music channel on YouTube, the most popular video (as of writing) is Grande’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” performed with Miley Cyrus. It is followed by Grande’s “Where Is the Love” number with Black Eyed Peas. Watch the videos below.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’

Source: Variety

WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande Sing ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’

Source: BBC Music

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update : Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car