Apple’s Tim Cook ‘wouldn’t be in same situation’ as Zuckerberg’s Facebook scandal

By @chelean on
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 25, 2018.
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 25, 2018. Reuters/Jason Lee

Tim Cook has criticised Facebook over the social media giant’s recent privacy-hacking scandal. The Apple CEO slammed Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, saying he “wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Speaking during an MSNBC interview, Cook has taken a swipe at the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica debacle, saying it was a massive failure on Facebook’s part not to review apps using its social network. Unlike Apple, he said, they look at every app that uses their platform in detail, referring to the company’s App Store review process.

“I wouldn’t be in this situation,” he said when asked what he would have done if he were in Zuckerberg’s position. He echoed his own sentiment last week when he called Facebook’s predicament as “dire.”

Cook reiterated that privacy is a “human right” and a “civil liberty.” The tech titan could have made a lot more money if it had opted to sell customers’ information, but Cook said it would be inconsistent with the company’s ideals.

“We could make a ton of money if we monetised our customers, if customers were our product. We’ve elected not to do that,” he said.

Apple Inc has long been a proponent of customer privacy. It has often been a subject of criticism for the company, particularly during the times when the US government wanted it to bypass its policies for the country’s safety and security. In 2016, the US Department of Justice had ordered Apple to create a custom firmware that would allow investigators to circumvent the company’s security features. Cook refused.

At the annual China Development Forum in Beijing last week, Cook said there was a need for “well-crafted regulation” to prevent users’ information being peddled around without their knowledge. He said there was no need for anyone to find out what someone was browsing online for years, who their contacts were, and what their personal preferences were. “…from my point of view, it shouldn’t exist,” he was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

Related
Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online
Next New York Knicks coach: Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers top targets
Steve Smith, David Warner handed 12-month bans by Cricket Australia
2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want Isaiah Thomas back despite surgery
2018 NBA Free Agency: Lakers want Isaiah Thomas back despite surgery
Steve Smith, David Warner, Cricket Australia headed for legal war
Steve Smith, David Warner, Cricket Australia headed for legal war
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Britannia’ TV series: Exclusive interview with Professor Carole Cusack
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: New trailer released
‘The 100’ season 5: First four episodes shared with press
‘Outlander’ season 4: Another ‘pivotal’ rape scene coming up
'General Hospital' spoilers for March 29-30: Ava advises Griffin [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' March 29-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for March 28-30: Kate hires Paul [VIDEO]
'Days of Our Lives' March 28-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car