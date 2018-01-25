Apple‘s iOS 11.3 rolls out new Animoji, augmented reality capabilities, battery update

An iPhone X is seen on a large video screen in the new Apple Visitor Center in Cupertino, California, U.S., November 17, 2017.

Apple’s iOS 11.3 is bringing new Animoji and the ability to disable processor throttling. The power management feature is yet to be included although the initial beta for the update is already available.

Users can soon enjoy the power management feature that dynamically manages maximum performance once the feature is added. This would prevent unexpected shutdowns.

New Animoji and augmented reality technology

The company is also rolling out new Animoji characters for the iPhone X. Four new Animoji characters will be landing: a lion, bear, dragon and a skull.

The new Animoji will join the 12 already included on the iPhone X to make the total number up to 16 when the update launches. iOS 11.3 is slated to be out next month.

The software update will continue Apple’s push into augmented reality technology with improvements to the iPhone’s ARKit. ARKit will be able to recognise and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces such as doors and walls aside from horizontal surfaces like chairs and tables. It will be able to more accurately map irregular-shaped surface too.

Health App

Additionally, Apple users will be provided with the ability to access their health records and data through the Health App provided their doctor is from a “participating medical institution.” A passcode protects the health records data.

Transparency in battery health

But for many customers, the most notable change is the better transparency in battery health. The software update is coming with new features to show battery health and will send an advice if a battery has to be serviced. iPhone 6 users and later can locate this feature under Battery in the Settings menu.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised to give customers the visibility of the health of their battery so it is very transparent. He added this is something that was never done before.

Customers will be given a choice whether they wish their iPhones to deliberately slow down when the battery reaches maturity. Apple said users will be able to see if the power management feature that manages maximum performance is on. They can have a choice to turn it off.

The company has made global headlines after researchers exposed it over the iOS code late last year. Apple defended the move, saying it was all done for better user experience. It maintained that the feature’s sole intent was to prevent unexpected shutdowns so that the iPhone can still be utilised.