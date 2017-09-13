Apple officially launches iPhone 8 & iPhone X: Specs, price and details

By @ULB1N on
Apple iPhone X
The iPhone X equips a near bezel-less 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina HD display. Apple

It’s official. After months of speculations and leaks, Apple has finally and officially launched its tenth anniversary smartphone. Fittingly called the iPhone X, the first handset from the company with an OLED display is accompanied by two LCD models, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 sports a 4.7-inch widescreen LCD IPS Retina HD display with a 1,334 x 750 resolution and 326 PPI pixel density while the larger 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch screen panel with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and 401 PPI pixel density. Both handsets come with True Tone display, 3D Touch and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. Both models are also available in 64 GB and 256 GB variants and three colours: gold, silver and space grey.

Apple furnished the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus with new glass backs that enable wireless charging. The company also revamped the phones’ stereo speakers to make them 25 percent louder with deeper bass. Inside, the new handsets equip the new A11 Bionic chipset with a six-core CPU and a three-core GPU.

The iPhone 8 has a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera while the 8 Plus boasts of a dual 12 MP shooter with Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting. Both main snappers have optical image stabilisation (OIS), quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync, panorama (up to 63MP), sapphire crystal lens covers, backside illumination sensors, hybrid IR filters and improved local tone mapping, and can record 4K video at 60 FPS and 1080p slo-mo videos at 120 FPS or 240 FPS. Both handsets come with 7 MP f/2.2 Facetime cameras.

iPhone X

The iPhone X equips a near bezel-less 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina HD display with HDR, a 2,436 x 1,125 resolution and 458 PPI pixel density. It’s splash, water and dust resistant thanks to an IP67 rating. It almost has the same main cameras as the iPhone 8 Plus save for the fact that the iPhone X has an f/2.4 telephoto lens.

The tenth anniversary iPhone ditched Touch ID in favour of Face ID. While the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus have batteries that last about the same as their predecessors, Apple says that the iPhone X lasts up to 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7. It houses the same A11 Bionic processor like its counterparts. All three new iPhones run on the latest iOS 11.

Availability

The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus can be pre-ordered starting September 15 and will be available beginning September 22. The iPhone X will be able to pre-order starting October 27 and has a November 3 release date.

Pricing

  • Australia
  • iPhone 8, 64 GB: AU$1,079
  • iPhone 8, 256 GB: AU$1,329
  • iPhone 8 Plus, 64 GB: AU$1,229
  • iPhone 8 Plus, 256 GB: AU$1,479
  • iPhone X, 64 GB: AU$1,579
  • iPhone X, 256 GB: AU$1,829
  • United States
  • iPhone 8, 64 GB: US$699
  • iPhone 8, 256 GB: US$849
  • iPhone 8 Plus, 64 GB: US$799
  • iPhone 8 Plus, 256 GB: US$949
  • iPhone X, 64 GB: US$999
  • iPhone X, 256 GB: US$1,149
