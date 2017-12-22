Apple defends move to slow down older iPhones

An Apple iPhone 7 and the company logo are seen in this illustration picture taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017

It used to be a mere suspicion that lasted for more than a year until Apple confirmed Wednesday that its older models slowed. The company explained that the slowdowns were an effort to keep older phones running longer.

Contrary to what has been said that slowdowns were a push for iPhone fans to purchase a new model, Apple software only intends to prevent unexpected shutdowns on older phones. It said in a statement that its goal is to deliver the best experience for customers.

This, according to the company, includes prolonging the life of devices and its overall performance. "Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components," Apple’s statement added.

Apple said it released a feature last year for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the peaks when needed. This solution would prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down.

The confirmation came after some Iphone users noticed that their devices were getting slower. They posted on Reddit to share their concerns. Some Reddit users said replacing the battery made their phones faster.

Apple's iOS mobile operating system is designed to prevent unexpected shutdowns on older phones, but it can slow the mobile devices. The company’s failure to earlier disclose that its solution can slow down older iPhone models has raised the ire of some consumers.

Following Apple’s confirmation, iPhone users are suing the company over software that slowed older phones. USA Today reports that a proposed class-action breach-of-contract suit has been filed by consumers who argue that they did not consent to allow Apple to slow older iPhones. The suit was filed through a Los Angeles lawyer.

"As a result of Defendant’s wrongful actions, Plaintiffs and Class Members had their phone slowed down, and thereby it interfered with Plaintiffs’ and Class Members’ use or possession of their iPhones," the lawsuit stated. A New York CBS TV station has posted it online.

One iPhone user from LA who has filed a class action suit argued that the company’s tactic of slowing down older iPhone models makes users suffer, particularly those with the 7 or 7s. Like other users, the complainant believes that it is only a company tactic to get people to buy the latest iPhone models.

