Apple, Amazon in the running to acquire 'James Bond' franchise

Owning the Bond brand comes with significant bragging rights
By @nessdoctor on
Actors Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci and Christoph Waltz (L-R) pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film &quot;Spectre&quot;, at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England D
Actors Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci and Christoph Waltz (L-R) pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre," at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014. Reuters/Stefan Wermuth

The premiere spy franchise and the rights to own and run it are up for grabs as 007 becomes an untapped brand that could be a game changer. Despite how a huge success it had been, the James Bond brand has taken an unexpected turn. While the franchise’s deal with Sony had just expired and Warner Bros. still remains to be in the lead to take over distribution rights, some unlikely bidders have emerged and these are no other than Amazon and Apple.

Both companies are reportedly aggressively pursuing the huge franchise and are willing to spend just as much cold cash as Warner Bros, if not even more just to acquire the said rights.  MGM is also trying to pursue a deal with the franchise for more than two years already, while Sony, Fox and Universal are all equally in hot pursuit.

However, the toughest competitors are quite unexpected as these tech giants go against some pillars in the movie industry to pursue what could be the biggest spy franchise to date. The emergence of Apple has reportedly been pushing MGM hard to close a deal. Amazon, on the other hand, shows that the even the digital giants acknowledge the Bond franchise to be one of the biggest untapped brands which could be a game-changer. The entry of these players only shows that there is more on the table than just distribution rights and the future of the franchise would depend on ongoing negotiations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, new executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht are the frontrunners for Apple’s efforts in pursuing the franchise. This pair had earlier served as co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television and shocked many in the industry when they announced their departure for Apple.

Telegraph says that distributors do not really make much from the franchise. The 2014 Sony hacks even reveal that the company paid for half of the production costs for “Spectre,” wherein millions were spent for promotions. However, owning the brand comes with a significant foothold in the industry and significant bragging rights, which includes the opportunity to create spin-offs and build an entire movieverse.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car