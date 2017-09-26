Anthony Weiner given 21 months in prison for sexting teenager

By on
JAIL
A closeup of the lock of a brick jail cell with iron bars and a key Reuters/File

Former New York congressman and mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner was sentenced on Monday to 21 months in prison after he pleaded guilty of transferring obscene material to a 15-year-old girl. He is reportedly asked to report to prison by November 6 to start serving his sentence.

According to prosecutors, Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a minor. He reportedly asked the teenager to “sexually perform” for him in conversations on Snapchat and Skype.

The estranged husband of Hillary Clinton aide, Huma Abedin, tearfully said he had been “a very sick man for a very long time” as he pleaded with the judge to be spared from prison. He also said he was profoundly sorry.

“The crime I committed was my rock bottom- I live a different and better life today,” he said. Weiner dropped his head into his hand and wept as his sentence was announced.

He sat in his seat after the hearing ended and Judge Denise Cote left the bench, The Guardian reported. The former congressman continued to cry.

He must undergo internet monitoring and enrol in a sex-offender treatment program after his sentence is served. He also must not have any contact with his victim.

Cote said Weiner had shown “no evidence of deviant interest in teenagers or minors” before she announced the sentence. Weiner, she said, was receiving effective treatment for what she had described as “sexual hyperactivity.”

Amanda Kramer, the assistant US attorney, said Weiner must be given a significant prison sentence to end his “tragic cycle” of sexting, which has also became an issue during last year’s presidential election. Some blamed his sexting for Clinton’s lose in the presidential election. Weiner’s contact with the minor was being investigated by the FBI when it reportedly came across emails on his laptop between Abedin and Clinton, which prompted then director James Comey to announce that he was reopening the investigation of Clinton’s use of a private computer server days before the election.

In What Happened, Clinton said Abedin burst into tears when he learned that her husband’s case had prompted Comey’s so-called “October surprise.” “This man is going to be the death of me,” Abedin is quoted as saying.

Weiner reportedly wore his wedding ring to court. He and Abedin are going through divorce proceedings. It is believed his sexting also destroyed his career in the US House of Representatives in 2011 and ruined his campaign for mayor in 2013.

ABC News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Dwyane Wade, LeBron James reunite in Cleveland
Nerlens Noel, Dallas Mavericks could part ways in 2018
Kristaps Porzingis ready to embrace leadership role with Knicks
Roger Federer absorbs 'losses faster and faster' at age 36
Ben Simmons joins fellow athletes in slamming Donald Trump
Ben Simmons joins fellow athletes in slamming Donald Trump
Floyd Mayweather says he 'took it easy' on Conor McGregor
Floyd Mayweather says he 'took it easy' on Conor McGregor
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 4: Cast members spotted with umbrellas on set
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 3 live stream: 'Holiday Special'
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Director Miguel Sapochnik is back
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill skirts Snoke question
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 27-29: Kevin is interrogated
'The Young and the Restless' Sept. 27-29 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Babies joining Kardashians: Khloe reportedly pregnant; Kim reacts to Kylie’s alleged pregnancy
Babies joining Kardashians: Khloe reportedly pregnant; Kim reacts to Kylie’s alleged pregnancy
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car