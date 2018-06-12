Anthony Bourdain’s ex-wife posts photo of their daughter, writes touching message

By @chelean on
Anthony Bourdain
FILE PHOTO: Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain arrives at the 65th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2013. Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn/File Photo

Anthony Bourdain’s ex-wife Ottavia Busia has posted a photo of their daughter singing at her concert. The mixed martial artist, who married the “Parts Unknown” host in 2007, wrote a touching message for him over the weekend.

Busia posted a photo of 11-year-old Ariane performing in New York City on Instagram. The photo features the girl wearing knee-high boots with studs, which were given by Bourdain himself.

Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.

A post shared by ottavia busia-bourdain (@ottaviabourdain) on Jun 10, 2018 at 9:40pm PDT

“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are,” Busia wrote the caption.

She didn’t tag Bourdain’s social media accounts or mention his name, although it was obvious from her words that she was referring to him.

The former couple were married for nine years before they split in 2016. However, their divorce was allegedly not finalised before his death last week, and therefore Busia remains to be legally his next of kin.

Bourdain previously told People that they had been living “very separate lives” for years, and so their transition to be separated would not be a big step. “There’s no drama here. We get along really, really well and it’s not a lifestyle change happening here.”

He began dating actress Asia Argento following his split from Busia.

Meanwhile, fellow actress Rose McGowan has publicly defended Argento from scorn. Some people apparently have been blaming Argento for Bourdain’s suicide, which McGowan said was not fair.

“Do NOT do the sexist thing and burn a woman on the pyre of misplaced blame. Anthony’s internal war was his war, but now she’s been left on the battlefield to take the bullets. It is no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else, not even Anthony,” she wrote.

Bourdain, who was said to be suffering from depression, took his own life on June 8 at a hotel room in France. He was 61.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
Fake ‘Back to the Future 4’ announcement from ‘Michael J Fox’ Facebook
‘Big Hero 6: The Series’: Creating Baymax
‘The Predator’ movie second trailer released
‘The 100’ season 5 episode 7’: Madi begins training
'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind' trailer released
First trailer of Marina Zenovich’s documentary on Robin Williams
'Better Call Saul' season 4: Jimmy-Kim relationship 'on another level'
‘Better Call Saul’ season 4: Bob Odenkirk teases details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car