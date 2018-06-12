Anthony Bourdain’s ex-wife posts photo of their daughter, writes touching message

FILE PHOTO: Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain arrives at the 65th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2013.

Anthony Bourdain’s ex-wife Ottavia Busia has posted a photo of their daughter singing at her concert. The mixed martial artist, who married the “Parts Unknown” host in 2007, wrote a touching message for him over the weekend.

Busia posted a photo of 11-year-old Ariane performing in New York City on Instagram. The photo features the girl wearing knee-high boots with studs, which were given by Bourdain himself.

“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are,” Busia wrote the caption.

She didn’t tag Bourdain’s social media accounts or mention his name, although it was obvious from her words that she was referring to him.

The former couple were married for nine years before they split in 2016. However, their divorce was allegedly not finalised before his death last week, and therefore Busia remains to be legally his next of kin.

Bourdain previously told People that they had been living “very separate lives” for years, and so their transition to be separated would not be a big step. “There’s no drama here. We get along really, really well and it’s not a lifestyle change happening here.”

He began dating actress Asia Argento following his split from Busia.

Meanwhile, fellow actress Rose McGowan has publicly defended Argento from scorn. Some people apparently have been blaming Argento for Bourdain’s suicide, which McGowan said was not fair.

“Do NOT do the sexist thing and burn a woman on the pyre of misplaced blame. Anthony’s internal war was his war, but now she’s been left on the battlefield to take the bullets. It is no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else, not even Anthony,” she wrote.

Bourdain, who was said to be suffering from depression, took his own life on June 8 at a hotel room in France. He was 61.