'Ant-Man and the Wasp' will explain Scott's absence in 'Infinity War'

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” will explain what Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was doing while Earth was attacked by Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his forces in “Avengers: Infinity War.” A new TV spot of the film has been released online, and the video hints about the film exploring this question.

The new TV spot [see below] starts with scenes from “Infinity War.” The war against Thanos began in that film, and the teaser jokes about the big question being where Ant-Man was during this time.

Scott was apparently under house arrest. The FBI is investigating Ant-Man, and they also want to know the whereabouts of Dr. Hank Pym.

There are some problems with the technology the superhero is using, but he has The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) to help him this time. This should help in the crime fighting, and evading the FBI, but the exact details about why Scott could not help in the fight against Thanos may only be known in the film.

As far as the Wasp is concerned, the new suit is a big upgrade from the one Scott wears. In an interview with Collider, Lilly said that her suit doesn’t even have a button to make it shrink, like Scott’s does. The actress pointed out that Ant-Man is basically wearing a suit that was designed in the 1960s. Her suit being the latest allows her to use the blasters, wings, and shrink in size just by her thoughts.

The plot of the film will focus on the heroes fighting a new villain named Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who also has her own suit that gives her some exciting superpowers.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” has been directed by Peyton Reed. The film will be released on July 5 in Australia. The film will bring back the fan favourite character Luis (Michael Peña).

Credit: Marvel Entertainment/ YouTube