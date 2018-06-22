| Make IBT your homepage

'Ant-Man and the Wasp': Hannah John-Kamen teases mysterious Ghost

By @sachintrivedig on
Ant-Man
A poster of the film "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Ant-Man/Facebook

The main villain in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is a character named Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). The character is from the comics, but there are a few changes in the movie version of the villain. In a recent interview, Kamen teased some details about her character, but she kept most of the details under wraps, to keep it as a surprise for the fans when they watch the film.

Very little in known about Ghost in the film. In an interview with Collider Kamen confirmed that her character is rather mysterious. The character is inspired from the comics, but the one big change that is apparent is that the role is being played by a female in the film, while the character was male in the comics.

Kamen said that making this gender change for her character is more suitable in today’s modern world, and she complimented Marvel for having this forward thinking approach.

When asked if she relied on any of the source material to prepare for her role, Kamen said that she focussed fully on the script, even though she is a fan of the comics. This further makes the new villain mysterious because the character may have been created fully for the film, with very few similarities to the comics.

In the comics Ghost is good with technology, and knows hacking. As far as the film is concerned, Kamen isn’t allowed to say anything about it yet.

Kamen didn’t even tease any details about the action sequences of Ghost. She said that her character’s style of movement are “ghostly.” The actress revealed that she does all her stunts herself, and doesn’t rely on a stunt double.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” has been directed by Peyton Reed, who also directed the 2015 movie. The sequel will be released on July 5 in Australia.

