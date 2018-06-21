'Ant-Man and the Wasp': Hank and Scott disagree on Civil-War

Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) will have a disagreement at the start of “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Douglas revealed in a recent interview. Meanwhile, the full cast list of the film teases the presence of a second villain who the fans may be familiar with.

Scott has come a long way from the time he was first chosen to be a superhero. That was a big jump from being an ex-con. But then he got another big break when he joined the fight in “Avengers: Civil War.” While Scott may see this as a step up in the world, Hank doesn’t agree.

In an interview with Collider, Douglas said that his character is not happy about the fact that Scott used his technology to fight with the Avengers. “I would say that largely sets the initial tone between Scott and Hank on this one. He didn’t share much information with Dr. Pym,” Douglas said.

Hank still hasn’t accepted the fact that his daughter Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) chose Scott. He feels that she can do better, and he will have this judgemental attitude towards the superhero.

Despite their differences, Hank and Hope will have to seek Scott’s help in the film. This appears to have something to do with trying to save Hank’s wife from the quantum realm. Things pick up pace when Hank gets a “signal” that his wife may be still alive.

Meanwhile, the full cast list of the film has revealed the presence of a familiar villainous character, ComicBook.com reports. Michael Cerveris is playing Elihas Starr in the film. This character is better known as Egghead in the comics, a villain who is a mad genius who is obsessed with understanding Hank’s technology.

It remains to be seen how big a role Elihas Starr will play in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The main villain of the film is Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).