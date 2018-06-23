'Ant-Man and the Wasp' directly connected to 'Avengers 4'

Apart from being a fun film, another strong reason to watch “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is that it has direct connection to the upcoming “Avengers 4.” A new featurette of the film has been released online, in which Producer Kevin Feige teased how the characters in the movie are going to be important in the future.

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) was missing in “Infinity War,” a movie in which Thanos (Josh Brolin) wrecked havoc across the universe. Now, the upcoming movie will mark the rise of another superhero The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). Both these characters, perhaps joined by others like Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his wife, will play an important role in the next “Avengers” movies.

In a new featurette released online [see below] Feige talked about the original Wasp, who is Hank’s wife. Now, this mantle will be taken up by Hope Van Dyne.

Lilly said that her character will finally get to wear the suit that she has been coveting her whole life. The character has desperately been wanting to follow in the footsteps of her parents, and now she will get to do that.

Producer Stephen Broussard said that Hope has this incredible capability and drive to be the superhero. He pointed out that she is a scientist and a fighter. Rudd added that this character is the toughest one in the film.

The plot of the film will include a journey of some of the characters into the quantum realm to rescue Hank’s wife. They will also be fighting a new villain Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who appears to have gotten her hands on some of Hank’s technology.

The most important statement in the video is from Feige, who says that the film directly connects to “Avengers 4.” He also said that these characters are going to be very important going forward.

Credit: Marvel Entertainment/ YouTube