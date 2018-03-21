Another school shooting in the US: 3 injured in Maryland attack

Law enforcement vehicles arrive at the Great Mills High School in Lexington Park, St. Mary's County, Maryland, U.S., March 20, 2018 in this still image obtained from social media video. Al Murray via Reuters

A high school in Maryland, USA, is on lockdown following a shooting incident that injured three people on Tuesday morning. Officials have confirmed the shooting at Great Mills High School just before 8 a.m. local time. Two of the victims are students, the other one was reportedly the suspect.

The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said no one died from the attack. There were three injured, though, and all have been transported to hospitals. There has been reports claiming that the third injured person was the suspect, although this has not been confirmed. There is no word on the suspect’s identity yet. The event is said to be already “contained.”

“The building is orderly and the sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation,” the school district said.

The school is currently on lockdown and students are being evacuated. Parents and guardians were told to go to the nearby Leonardtown High School to pick up their children instead of going to Great Mills.

Great Mills High School has more than 1,500 students. Last week, some of their students participated at the national class walk-out, a student-led protect against school violence in the wake of mass shooting at another high school in Parkland, Florida.

There had been 17 people who died at the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Gunman Nikolas Cruz entered the building of his old school and opened fire at the students and teachers on February 17. The incident led to a nationwide protest against lenient gun laws, led by the school shooting’s survivors.

According to CNN, there have already been 16 school shootings in 2018, not including the most recent one in Maryland.

