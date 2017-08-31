Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017

Wendy Parmley, Princess Anne, King Felipe VI, Lord Mayor Andrew Parmley, Queen Letizia and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence at the Guildhall banquet in honor of the state visit by the Spanish Royals, in London 13 Jul 2017.

Wendy Parmley, Princess Anne, King Felipe VI, Lord Mayor Andrew Parmley, Queen Letizia and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence at the Guildhall banquet in honor of the state visit by the Spanish Royals, in London 13 Jul 2017. Reuters/Tim Rooke/Pool

Figures show Princess Anne is the busiest royal of 2017 so far. She has worked more days than anyone else in the royal family.

The Queen’s only daughter has completed 114 days of engagements. Prince Charles, on the other hand, has completed 93.

The Princes Royal has attended more engagements than Prince William and Kate. She often undertakes over 500 engagements annually. The 67-year-old has topped the list for the third year running.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have both completed 46, express.co.uk notes. The Duchess of Cambridge has covered the fewest number of engagements so far with 39 days. The Duchess of Cornwall has 51 days on her record.

Prince Philip has completed 52 days. He retired from public engagements earlier this year. The Queen has 50 days so far.

Officials from the Kensington Palace have reportedly noted that Prince William worked as an air ambulance pilot during the early months of the year. As for his wife Kate, she has prioritised time with four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte “even as she continues to increase her work in support of the Queen.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are expected to have more engagements later this year. A spokesman for Kensington Palace reportedly revealed that all of them are set to attend several away days and visits to communities, charities and organisations across the United Kingdom. They will also attend engagements and visits overseas.

William will celebrate England's under-20 World Cup football champions. He has promised to make issues facing the emergency services a focus of his work for several years to come.

Harry was set to meet trainee coaches at Manchester City Football Club's ground. Kate will visit the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London, Belfast Telegraph reports.

Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are undertaking more foreign tours on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. She also shares some duties with the Princess Royal and the Duke of Cambridge.

Andrew Rosindell, chairman of the flags and heraldry all-party parliamentary group, has said it was more important than ever that Queen Elizabeth remained head of state as Britain prepared to leave the EU and sought a new border arrangement. “To lose her as a head of state at this point in our history would not benefit the country or be popular,” The Australian quoted him as saying. The 91-year-old British monarch is the world’s longest serving.

