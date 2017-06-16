'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Deran worries about telling Smurf of his bar opening in 'Broken Boards'

"Animal Kingdom," starring Ellen Barkin as Janine "Smurf" Cody, Jake Weary as Deran Cody, Scott Speedman as Barry "Baz" Blackwell, Shawn Hatosy as Andrew "Pope" Cody and Finn Cole as Joshua "J" Cody, will have an upcoming episode titled "Broken Boards," which airs on TNT on June 20. It will feature Deran preparing to open his bar. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Animal Kingdom' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens 'Broken Boards.'

According to a press release from TNT, "Animal Kingdom" Season 2, episode 4 will show Deran getting worried about telling Smurf about his new bar that is set to open soon. Meanwhile, Amy (Jennifer Landon) and Pope will go out on a date. Elsewhere, Nicky (Molly Gordon) must make a decision and finally choose between J and Craig (Ben Robson). This episode was directed by Emmy Rossum and written by Etan Frankel.

"Animal Kingdom" is based on the Australian film of the same title that was written by David Michôd. It airs in the US on TNT every Tuesday at 9 pm (ET/PT). Stay tuned for more updates about the show.