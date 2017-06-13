Anglican Church denies yoga ban is in place amid fears it leads to Christians 'worshipping false gods'

Man doing yoga
A man practices yoga by the seaside during early morning in Mumbai May 6, 2007. Reuters/Punit Paranjpe

Yoga classes might soon be banned in inner west church halls over fears Christians might be “worshipping false gods” through the exercise practice. There are reports claiming the Anglican Church in Erskineville will no longer permit yoga classes in its hall after June 30 in order to prevent "spiritual confusion,” but a spokesperson for the church said no final decision in relation to the alleged ban has been made.

“In the case of Erskineville, conversations have been entered into with class providers but no final decision has yet been taken," a spokesman for the church said. Sunshine Coast Daily reports the church is conducting a review of classes being held on its premises where there is a spiritual teaching associated with the exercise practice.

However, two yoga teachers said school officials told them their rental agreements will not be renewed shall they continue yoga classes. "If I continued to say I'm teaching yoga, then the class is not allowed," one of the teachers said. Therefore, the teacher resorted to call the classes "mindful movement therapy.”

Another teacher said she was told by church officials her yoga classes could lead to worshipping false gods. The teacher clarified she teaches an exercise and it’s a lot of fun, not religion.

"We're not worshipping anything. We're sharing the joy of yoga, breath, gentle movement, rhythm, deep relaxation,” the teacher argued. Both teachers asked not to be named.

Other churches across Sydney's inner west are reportedly urged to review yoga classes being held at their premises. According to a report, yoga should not be conducted at church and school halls anymore because it “emerges from an Eastern religious background.”

The report was received at the diocese’s Synod, an annual policy meeting that involves lay people and clergy, from its Social Issues Committee. In accepting the report, it was cited that the First Commandment says that as disciples of Christ, participating in the worship of false gods must be avoided.

Some members of yoga classes being conducted at Erskineville said they were disappointed at the church's stance. Aside from yoga, other activities like martial arts, tai chi and dragon boating were suggested for review because they were believed to contradict the gospel. Last month, a Russian man was given a three-and-a-half year suspended sentence by a court in Yekaterinburg for “inciting religious hatred” after he posted a video of himself playing Pokémon Go in a church.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car