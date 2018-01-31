Angel investing: 4 cannabis startups for investment consideration via Digital Arts Media Network’s Fundanna

Digital Arts Media Network has announced that the Fundanna.com, a crowdfunding portal which DATI holds an interest in, has added four new cannabis startups. These are Gulf Coast Canna Meds, Blue Cord Farm, Inc., CANRVE, and 500 N 3rd St., LLC.

Digital Arts Media Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) said that all four were able to raise capital immediately after joining the Fundanna platform. Some even exceeded the target fund — Gulf Coast Canna Meds raised 131 percent. More companies are expected to join Fundanna.com this quarter. The company also expects more investors to participate, as many cannabis companies have plans to introduce blockchain technologies into their business models, according to DATI CEO Ajene Watson.

Gulf Coast Canna Meds

Gulf Coast Canna Meds is a medical marijuana center in Florida, working to capitalise on the state’s law allowing treatment centres to produce various medical cannabis products. Nine more companies will be given production and distribution license across Florida, which will drive the state’s medical marijuana market to grow exponentially. The startup has already begun the licensing procedure. They plan to raise the needed funds before the licence is granted.

Gulf Coast Canna Meds plans to cultivate unique strains of cannabis and produce safe, pure and precisely formulated medical marijuana concentrates and infused products.

Blue Cord Farm, Inc.

Keeping in mind the veterans and the community, Blue Cord Farm’s focus is on the real estate aspect of the growing cannabis industry. It will provide cannabis businesses the real estate they need for turnkey farming operations. By renting out Blue Cord’s farms, licensed growers in Maine could start cultivation immediately. The company will also provide the growers the necessary machines and tools for the farm.

CANRVE

CANRVE aims to capitalise on the growing cannabis industry by catering to the travel aspect of the business. The online travel website startup will provide travellers an environment where they can experience cannabis in a legal way through cannabis-friendly home rentals, events, activities, culinary services and dispensary guide. It will also include an advertising platform for anything cannabis-related. CANRVE is partnering with property owners, lifestyle activity providers, dispensary owners and cannabis chefs who list their businesses on CANRVE.com.

500 N 3rd St., LLC

500 N 3rd St., LLC is a real estate holding company in Pennsylvania that aims to transform its 125,797-square-foot building into a facility that legal medical marijuana growers and producers can lease. The state’s new Medical Marijuana Program allows legal indoor cultivation and production of medical marijuana products, which provides new business opportunities. 500 N 3rd St. is strategically located and is acceptable for any kind of cannabis operator.

Startup investing via Digital Arts Media Network

Fundanna.com, as a fully compliant crowdfunding platform focused on cannabis market, is an extremely lucrative venture.

“We firmly believe that Fundanna’s management has the experience and expertise needed to achieve this goal, and will ultimately exceed our expectations. This will give us reason to both increase our equity stake in Fundanna.com. and, expand our relationship with *truCrowd, Inc,” Watson said in a statement.

Digital Arts Media Network is the first public accelerator incubator (PAI) in the country. The company works with highly vetted startups to help them bring their innovation to the market. Its focus is on expediting capital formation for startups by providing angel and early-stage investors access to liquidity faster than normal. Generally, angel and early-stage investors wait about seven to 10 years for a liquidity event, but with DATI, they can begin to access liquidity within 24 months.

*truCrowd, Inc. is the owner of truCrowd.com and Fundanna.com

Article via press release sent by Digital Arts Media Network for consideration.