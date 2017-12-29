Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray remains doubtful for the forthcoming Brisbane International (Jan. 1 - 8). Murray is reportedly in Abu Dhabi on a two-day practice camp.

Murray had previously made a commitment to play the ATP 250 series tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre. However, the Scot has evidently yet to recover from his chronic hip injury that led to his fourth round defeat to American Sam Querrey in this year's Wimbledon. Murray hasn't played competitive tennis since July.

On Friday, a Dubai-based website posted a video of Murray's practice camp in Abu Dhabi. With Murray moving gingerly through most of the video, there is fresh doubt over Murray's availability for Brisbane or even the forthcoming Australian Open Grand Slam event at Melbourne Park.

Andy Murray unlikely for 2018 Brisbane International

The organisers of the Brisbane International have already been dealt with the news of Rafael Nadal's withdrawal. According to The Courier Mail, the organisers "are likely to know before Saturday morning’s draw if the dual Wimbledon champion has decided to get on a plane to Queensland, scheduled to arrive on Sunday."

Australian tennis great Pat Cash recently opined that Murray must avoid putting his body through another season of punishment. “It’s a mystery to me why Murray does not just hang his racquet up and enjoy life. He must love it. You have your long-term health to think of. My hip is gone, my back is gone. I can play a bit of doubles but there are very few tennis players who get away with not having to limp around for the latter part of their life," Cash told The Daily Express in an interview.

The Brisbane International (Jan. 1 - 8) was due to feature the likes of World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov, the reigning ATP World Tour Finals champion. However, Nadal and Murray's injuries have removed some of the gloss from an event that's been an annual fixture at the Queensland Tennis Centre since 2009.