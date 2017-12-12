Android sale: Save US$35 worth of mobile games with Humble Mobile Bundle

'Alto's Adventure' Noodlecake Studios/Press

A new Humble Mobile Bundle is now available thanks to Noodlecake Studios. The Indie Hits bundle contains games that collectively cost US$35 but can be bought for as low as US$1.

Below are some of the games and their respective tiers. Take note that a working Android device is required. Buyers are able to choose where their money goes, "between the developer, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Child's Play, and, if you'd like, a charity of your choice via the PayPal Giving Fund,” according to the site.

‘Alto’s Adventure’

This one’s an endless runner snowboarding title released in 2015. The player must guide the character through a randomly generated landscape of beauty, complete with running llamas and the occasional boulders. Gain points by performing death-defying tricks, at the same time completing progressively challenging objectives.

“Alto’s Adventure” is available in the first tier. It can be unlocked by paying at least US$1.

4 Snow 'Alto's Adventure'  Noodlecake Studios/Press

‘Tower Dwellers’

“Tower Dwellers” fulfils your dream of controlling your own forces of good to vanquish evil once and for all. Players must command their army in this real-time strategy game. Whatever must be done to achieve victory. Build support structures and train powerful warriors; the rest is up to you. The game can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount.

google-tab-7-4 'Tower Dwellers'  Noodlecake Studios/Press

‘Bug Butcher’

The developers issue a warning that this game is not recommended for devices with less than 2GB RAM. There’s good reason for that. “Bug Butcher” is a feast for the eyes. It’s an insane 2D shooter that would challenge even veteran players. The rules are simple: shoot anything that isn’t human and you’ll be fine. This game can be unlocked by paying an amount worth US$5 or more.

3 'Bug Butcher’  Noodlecake Studios/Press

Complete list of games in the Humble Mobile Bundle: Indie Hits

Pay US$1 to unlock

  • Invert - Tile Flipping Puzzles
  • Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
  • Alto's Adventure
  • Pug's Quest

Pay more than the average to also unlock

  • Vignettes
  • Shooting Stars!
  • Tower Dwellers
  • Caterzillar

Pay US$5 or more to also unlock

  • FRAMED 2
  • The Bug Butcher
  • Snowball
