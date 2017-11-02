Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more

A 3D printed Android logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 22, 2016.

Halloween may be over, but mobile gamers still have 11 days to snatch the Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle. The set includes US$36 worth of mobile games that can be bought based on their respective tiers.

Below are some of the spooky games included in the bundle. Take note, however, that an Android device is required to purchase these titles.

‘Sanitarium’ – Original price: US$1.99 (AU$2.58)

“Sanitarium” is considered a classic, and for good reason. Released in 1998, this point-and-click horror masterpiece has been creeping out gamers for years. Now that it’s available on mobile, you can finally experience the terror without ever needing a PC. The game can be unlocked by paying US$1 or more.

‘Beholder’ – Original price: US$4.99 (AU$6.47)

One of the most critically acclaimed mobile titles in 2017, “Beholder” puts players in the shoes of a manager of an apartment building. Set in a land controlled by a totalitarian government, the game requires you to spy on the building’s tenants, making sure no one breaks the law and goes against the teachings of the State. The game can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount.

‘Fran Brow’ – Original price: starts at US$0.99 (AU$1.28)

Told in five disturbing chapters, “Fran Brow” is great at the mindtrick department. It is a psychological horror game that centres around the titular protagonist as she struggles to recover from the death of her parents. Escaping from the asylum is just the beginning.

The game can be unlocked by paying more than US$5 (AU$6.48). According to the Humble Bundle page, the buyer gets all five chapters.

Complete list of games

Pay US$1 or more

DISTRAINT: Pocket Pixel Horror

Sanitarium

Dead Age

Pay more than the average

Beholder

Bulb Boy

Rusty Lake Hotel

Pay US$5 or more