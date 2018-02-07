Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games

'Party Hard.' Pinokl Games/Press

The Humble Mobile Bundle is back with its 22nd set of Android games. There’s US$45 worth of apps this time around, and as usual, you get to pay what you want and support charity in the process.

Here are some of the games included in the bundle. Best hurry up now, since you only have less than 13 days before the offer expires.

‘Star Vikings Forever’ – Original price: US$2.99 (AU$3.79)

It has Vikings… but in space! “Star Vikings Forever” lets players build a team of fighters and battle against the forces of evil. Good reflex skills are required if you want your Vikings to survive the intense procedurally generated set pieces.

This game can be unlocked by paying at least US$1. By doing so, you also get two other games.

‘Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story’ – Original price: US$3.49 (AU$4.42)

Phone simulators have grown in popularity ever since people realized that the best way to piece together a story is by looking at someone’s mobile device. “Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story” deals with heavy themes that may prove disturbing to some, but those who persevere would encounter a throught-provoking tale of hardship. The game’s page sums it up perfectly: “If you close the app but still think about the game, have you truly stopped playing?”

Get to know Laura’s story by paying more than the average amount, which is less than US$5 as of this writing.

‘Party Hard GO’ – Original price: US$6.99 (AU$8.86)

This isn’t your average party, because, well, people die. “Party Hard GO” isn’t for the young ones. It contains sensitive themes, such as murdering partygoers next door because the noises won’t let you sleep. Plenty of items are at your disposal, but be careful with your actions. Get caught by the authorities and you may never get a good night’s sleep again. This game can be unlocked by paying US$5 or more.

Below is the complete list of Android games in Humble Mobile Bundle 22. To purchase any of the tiers, check out the official page here.

Pay US$1 or more

  • Splitter Critters
  • Star Vikings Forever
  • Galaxy of Pen & Paper

Pay more than the average price

  • Oxenfree
  • Mushroom 11
  • Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story

Pay more than US$5 to also unlock

  • Party Hard GO
  • Death Road to Canada
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
