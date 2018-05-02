Andrew Laming calls for longer working hours, fewer holidays for teachers

By @chelean on
English teacher blackboard
English teacher Laura Thomas, who is a British citizen, writes on a blackboard as she conducts a lesson in the town of Lesosibirsk, north of the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 24, 2015. Reuters/Ilya Naymushin

Queensland MP Andrew Laming has suggested school teachers should spend more hours at work and get fewer holiday leaves. The Coalition backbencher has also argued that they should not be doing class preparations at home.

Laming’s comments criticised the school reforms proposed by David Gonski in his report on educational excellence that was released Monday. He said Gonski’s report only told the Labor and Liberal governments what they wanted to hear.

Gonski apparently ignored the critical area of formal and informal work arrangements of teachers, and these include the excessive holiday periods mirroring those of the students, Fairfax Media reports. If the teachers wanted to have a stronger case during negotiations, they should have “regularised” 38-hour week for 48 weeks a year, just like everyone else.

“Teaching needs to operate like other jobs, with the same hours, days and weeks as the rest of the economy, rather than cluttered school hours where there it is little beyond face-to-face time,” he told Fairfax Media. “Gonski skirted these workplace issues and opted for soothing words to keep all parties at the table.”

And while he acknowledged that some teachers go “above and beyond” their normal working hours to prepare for their class and mark grades, he said these things were neither measured nor assured.

“This is completely unquantified, invisible time. There is just no evidence that the work they are doing at home makes any difference, and there’s no evidence that what they do at home is actually where you’d want a teacher focusing their efforts,” he said. “Unions have proudly secured equal pay for the worst teacher and best, perpetuating the culture.”

Australian Education Union federal president Correna Haythorpe didn’t agree with Laming’s views, however. She said the annual leave and daily hours of the teachers were “dictated by the reality of education across Australia.” Haythorpe thought that Gonski’s report considered the teaching versus learning time, workforce planning and improved induction and mentoring programs.

Laming’s suggestions attracted mixed reactions, with many social media commenters disagreeing with the MP.

In an opinion piece on Sydney Morning Herald, however, Melbourne teacher Aaron Searle thought Laming has had some good suggestions. He said the 38-hour/week with fewer holidays would be a better spent of his time at home.

“This is a huge improvement over my current work conditions, as that never happens now. Furthermore, Laming says there should be no marking, preparation, reporting or planning to do at home. I am hugely in favour of this. When I get home every afternoon my time will be my own, I will be able to pursue my hobbies and enjoy time with my family without the need to do any extra work after dinner. Brilliant!” he wrote.

As response to Laming, Gonski conceded that the career structure for teachers needed attention. “Continuous improvement is just as important for teachers as it is for students,” he wrote in an opinion piece on Fairfax Media. “…Our report advocates strongly that instead of teachers’ salaries plateauing as they do now unless they become principals — those who wish to continue as high performing teachers should be able to earn more.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Orville’: How the set facilitates good acting
‘American Gods’ season 2: Filming begins
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe online banter
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Another female lead
How Kate Middleton pronounces her son Prince Louis’ name [VIDEO]
How Kate Middleton pronounces her son Prince Louis’ name [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Another flash back possible
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Return of a familiar character
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car