Andrew Bogut could coach in the NBL at some stage

By @saihoops on
Andrew Bogut
Oct 19, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25) drives the ball defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bogut (66) during the first half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Kelvin Kuo

Los Angeles Lakers centre Andrew Bogut has always said he'd like to finish his pro basketball career in his home country of Australia. And while most expect him to suit up for a team in the National Basketball League (NBL), Bogut is admittedly intrigued by the idea of coaching a NBL team in the near future. 

In an interview with Sporting News, Bogut brushed upon life after basketball, the new FIBA World Cup qualification process and the rising popularity of the sport in Australia, among other things. 

"I’ll definitely coach at some point, but I don’t think it will be in the NBA. I don’t think the NBA lifestyle is conducive to raise a family in. I think the environment is great as a player, you make the most of it but to continue and be involved in the NBA for 30-40 years, I don’t think I can do it. Never say never but I don’t think that’s realistic for what I want to do after playing. As far as coaching back in Australia or coaching somewhere else – college possibly. That’s always something that you do think about," said Bogut, a former All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team star. 

During the 2011-12 NBA lockout season, Bogut nearly suited up for the Sydney Kings in the NBL. However, his US$39 million (AU$51 million) contract with the Milwaukee Bucks proved too costly to insure. At 32, Bogut believes he still has plenty to offer to NBA teams, especially to a championship contender. At the moment, however, Bogut is playing for the 8-12 Los Angeles Lakers. 

“Definitely a pipe dream, fairy-tale story, would be to play a season in Australia before I retire. But it all depends on the body and how that feels, and at what age and mind set I’m in. I definitely wouldn’t see anything wrong with coming back here and trying to help the game that brought a lot to me and my life," Bogut had said in 2015 about wanting to finish his career in Australia. 

Andrew Bogut could likely be traded to a championship contender closer to the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. Since the young Lakers are projected to remain a lottery team, Bogut's experience could be put to better use while playing for a veteran team with title aspirations. In 2015, Bogut was the starting centre of the Golden State Warriors team that clinched the NBA championship. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car