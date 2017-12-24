Andrew Bogut blames distractions for Lakers' losing slump

Los Angeles Lakers big man Andrew Bogut has blamed off-the-court distractions for his team's 95-92 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). Facing a Blazers team without star guard Damian Lillard, the Lakers blew a number of double-digit leads in the final game before Christmas at Staples Center.

The Lakers have now lost seven of their last 10 games. Though Luke Walton's young team has competed tooth-and-nail against tough teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers have struggled to finish close games on the winning side. According to several analysts, the Lakers are just one All-Star player away from becoming a legitimate playoff team.

"It just didn't feel like our normal group. There wasn't a great energy. I just didn't feel like our bench was jumping up and cheering guys on that were in and communicating and calling stuff out. It just didn't feel like the same group that was locked in and bought into what's been going on," Walton said after the loss.

After coach Walton noted that the Lakers lacked effort Saturday and how some players on the bench were "pouting," Bogut spoke up on behalf of his teammates.

Andrew Bogut: ‘The players are frustrated’

"Pouting? Possibly. Guys are frustrated. There are some injuries right now, different rotations. Guys are frustrated, obviously. You would be lying to say that there are guys that are not frustrated on this team. Everyone knows what is going on with the salary-cap situation next season and all that. That is just distractions that we can't let affect us. That is part of the league, the business decisions that front offices and coaches make. So if that is distracting guys that is going to be like that your whole career. That is just the nature of this league," Bogut said after Saturday's loss.

It's no secret that the Lakers are angling for a major free agency coup in July. With potential cap space for two max-level free agents, NBA insiders believe the Lakers will nab two out of Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James and DeAndre Jordan this offseason. The Lakers have also been linked to Dallas Mavericks big man Nerlens Noel, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July.

Los Angeles Lakers (11-20) could potentially sign two max-level superstars to pair with their young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart & Co. The Lakers front office will also have to deal with the expiring contracts of Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.