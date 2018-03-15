Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April

By @saihoops on
Andres Iniesta, Barcelona
Soccer Football - Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg - FC Barcelona vs Chelsea - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 14, 2018 Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta in action. Reuters / Lee Smith

Andres Iniesta, one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, has said that he will decide whether to remain at Barcelona or move to a Chinese club before the end of April. The Spanish soccer great has made 433 appearances for Barcelona -- the only club he's ever played for -- since turning pro in 2002. 

During Wednesday's second leg UEFA Champions League victory over Chelsea, Iniesta was rushed back from a hamstring injury to start. After the game, Iniesta said he will weigh his options in April before taking a call on his future. According to several Spanish dailies, Iniesta could walk from Camp Nou next season. 

"It's a decision which you [the press] will find out after the club. I will decide before April 30. It will be the most honest decision for me and for the club. There are still a few weeks left. There are two options: stay at Barcelona or go to China. Nothing has changed from what I said when I renewed my contract," Iniesta told the media after helping his club reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year.

Earlier this season, Iniesta signed a rare lifetime contract at Camp Nou but the terms of the deal allow him to leave Barcelona at the end of each campaign to pursue newer challenges. Iniesta, who turns 34 in May, is still an integral component of Ernesto Valverde's squad. However, the midfielder has often stated that he will not prove to be a hindrance to Barcelona's impeccable youth system. 

Will Andres Iniesta return next season?

Iniesta lasted a little over 50 minutes in his first match back from hamstring injury before being replaced by Brazilian Paulinho. Coach Valverde addressed Iniesta's future at the club during his post-match press conference. 

"I don't know what he will do, it's a very personal decision. He has to decide himself. He will have his reasons and he will decide what's best for him and the club. But right now he's with us and we are not planning for anything other than having him here and living in the present, which means finishing the season well. So, let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. I am not thinking about a Barca without Andres because right now we're enjoying having him with us," said the coach of Barcelona, via ESPNFC

Andres Iniesta was an integral member of the Spanish team that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. In the final against the Netherlands, Iniesta scored a goal in the 116th minute giving Spain their first and only world title. Iniesta was also the star midfielder on the Spanish teams that won the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Championships.

Related
Join the Discussion
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Mark Taylor slams Australia for on-field behaviour in South Africa
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star expected back next week
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Russell Westbrook just fourth player to 100 triple-doubles
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: New pictures of production set
‘Vikings’ star Alexander Ludwig wins best actor award
‘Outlander’ season 4: Streets closed for filming in Scotland
Elon Musk names Kanye West when asked who he's inspired by
'Avengers: Infinity War': Thor looks 'hideous' and more
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Scarlett Johanasson doesn’t like Thor’s new look
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 13-14: Nikki gets busted
'The Young and the Restless' March 13-14 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car