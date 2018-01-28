Andre Roberson injury update: Thunder guard to miss rest of the season

By @saihoops on
Andre Roberson, Andre Roberson injury update
Jan 27, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson (towel) sits on a stretcher after a bad slip and fall injury during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Raj Mehta

A day after New Orleans Pelicans (27-21) lost their star centre DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury, the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-20) were dealt with a serious blow on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). Thunder have effectively lost Andre Roberson for the rest of the season after the defensive ace suffered a freak injury during the team's 121-108 away victory over the Detroit Pistons.

After the game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Roberson suffered ruptured patellar tendon and will undergo a season-ending surgery in the near future. The 26-year-old shooting guard missed eight games earlier in the season due to patellar tendinitis in his left knee.

Billy Donovan, coach of the Thunder, acknowledged that the team will struggle to replace Roberson's hustle and defensive impact. "He's certainly a huge loss. Everyone's been able to see that since he's kinda come back to us and what he's been able to do defensively. And he's found a way to be, offensively, a really effective player for us."

With 4:33 left in the third quarter, Roberson attempted an alley oop dunk as point guard Russell Westbrook lobbed the ball to him. However, Roberson slipped and fell on the court as his leg bent in an awkward direction. After landing on his back, Roberson slid off to the side of the court before being stretchered out of the arena. Roberson, selected to the All-Defensive team last year, was examined by trainers for several minutes as his left leg was placed in an air cast.

Veteran forward Carmelo Anthony said it was a heart breaking moment for his team. "That's a tough moment, to see that, to be around that. It was like it happened in slow motion. My prayers are with Dre." According to ESPN Stats & Information, Oklahoma City is averaging 96.8 points per 100 possessions with Andre Roberson on the court and 107.7 points without him. Stay tuned for the latest Andre Roberson injury update.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake News' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake News' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Liverpool crash out of FA Cup after 3-2 loss to West Brom
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Paul George to replace injured DeMarcus Cousins
Andre Roberson injury update: Thunder guard to miss rest of the season
Roger Federer ahead of Australian Open final: 'Playing my best tennis ever'
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open final online
Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open final online
WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live stream: How to watch, match card
WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live stream: How to watch, match card
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 13 preview: Morningstar kisses Pierce
'Days of Our Lives' Jan. 26 spoilers [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 26 [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Winterfell prepares for war
'How To Get Away With Murder' season 4 episode 11 spoilers
'HTGAWM' season 4 episode 11 'He's a Bad Father' spoilers
'Outlander' season 4: Pictures of filming at the production set
‘Outlander’ season 4: Richard Rankin spotted filming
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car