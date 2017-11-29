Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'

By on
bluehole-ascent
Screenshot from "Ascent: Infinite Realm." Bluehole/Press

Hyo-Seob Kim, CEO of Bluehole, has spoken about the company’s sudden rise to fame as well as its upcoming MMORPG. Bluehole is known for developing “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds” (PUBG), one of this year’s most popular games.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz during the Gstar event held in Busan, South Korea, Hyo-Seob Kim confessed that the company never expected PUBG to become the high-grossing game that it is now. The Battle Royale title, currently available on the PC, has already sold more than 20 million copies despite being in Early Access.

The CEO admitted that the ultimate aim was to penetrate the Western market via the Battle Royale genre. “As a result it turned out very well, and the other markets gradually followed,” he said in the interview. “It was really about focusing on the game, and how good the game is."

It can be remembered by a few that Bluehole had released “TERA,” a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), in 2011. This was before the company shot to fame with PUBG.

Now, Bluehole braces itself for the upcoming release of “Ascent: Infinite Realm,” a new MMORPG in development for almost three years. As with “TERA” and PUBG, one of the aims of the upcoming title, according to Hyo-Seob Kim, is also to reach Western markets.

Acknowledging the game’s overall look, the CEO said, "You can see from the [art style] and characters, it's more for the Western audiences.” He added that although the game’s style does not adhere to the preferences of Korean gamers, Bluehole still has plans to release different versions depending on the region. "The difference will be in graphics, or the character customisation; there will be differences for each region, but the basic systems we're trying to make work all over the world."

“Ascent: Infinite Realm” will be Bluehole’s first major release in a gaming community that is already aware of the company’s capacities. Despite the uncertainty with regards to how PUBG players receive the MMORPG, Hyo-Seob Kim remains optimistic. "We're getting a lot of help from PUBG, putting the value of the company's name up," he said. "We think it will help people to acknowledge the game; when they think A:IR, they think of the developer that made PUBG." 

Ascent: Infinite Realm/YouTube

Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Blake Griffin injury update: Clippers star diagnosed with sprained MCL
Andrew Bogut could coach in the NBL at some stage
Australia retain pace attack for Adelaide day-night Test
Ben Simmons injury update: Sixers point guard suffers ankle sprain
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
Meghan Markle’s 'childhood best friend' says 'Harry has fallen for her play'
Prince Harry designs Meghan Markle’s engagement ring including Diana’s diamonds
'Coronation Street' Nov. 27 recap
What Meghan Markle’s title will be after marrying Prince Harry
'Poldark' TV series: Tom York on playing Sam
‘Poldark’: Tom York wasn’t expecting singing
'Outlander' season 3 episode 11 was originally titled 'Turtle soup'
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers take fans behind the scenes
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car