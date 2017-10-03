'American Horror Story' season 7 episode 5 spoilers (Holes): Kai’s Softer Side and Past Revealed

With four episodes under its murderous clown theme, this season of “American Horror Story” is finally taking shape as what could be one of the heaviest and darkest seasons yet. A big miracle was achieved through “11/9” which was a flashback of some sort over an episode that had a heavy cult influence compared to most others.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “American Horror Story” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens efore the next episode airs.

So far, Emma Roberts represents a very sharp blade for Ryan Murphy to convey some chilling messages. Her smile, sweet and venomous at the same time, is already a masterful piece of art in itself. Just one bat of an eyelash already transforms her into a monster.

Her pairing with Adina Porter has proven to be downright chilling. orter has proven in “Roanoke” that she is a natural to the show as a duck in the water.

Independent reports that many viewers might be asking if “Cult” is still about the elections and this is actually where “American Horror Story” takes a strange divide. The show wants to be broad and specific at the same time. This is what makes it dissonant and effective, while some might consider it open-ended.

Kai will become more determined than ever to achieve his goal. However, he may lose members of his cult much faster than he could in recruiting them. It looks like not all of his members are all in for him and his selectiveness has started taking its toll. While viewers get to see how ruthless Kai is, they also get to see his softer side as this upcoming episode will dig into his past where fans will know why he became who he is.

This upcoming episode of “American Horror Story,” titled "Holes," will air on October 3, 2017 on FX. It will also air on Australia on Channel ELEVEN.