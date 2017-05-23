'American Horror Story' season 7 cast updates: 'What I Like About You' actress joins cast in comedic role; 'first look' features terrifying 'Freak Show' character

"AHS" is expected to return to FX in September 2017
By @nessdoctor on
leslie grossman
Actress Leslie Grossman's Twitter account profile photo Twitter/MissLeslieG

“American Horror Story” has always been secretive about what it is delivering to fans in a season, but creator Ryan Murphy has been surprisingly open now. After earlier announcing the theme for season 7, the show’s creator announced that he will be adding another familiar face to the cast. With an upcoming election-themed run, it seems Murphy has found the perfect fit for another twisted season of his masterpiece.

Leslie Grossman will be adding her name to the roster of stars in season 7 of “American Horror Story.” Ryan Murphy announced through an Instagram post that Grossman will be joining in. “One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know,” the showrunner said about this actress. This news was confirmed by Grossman herself on her official Twitter account shortly after.

Viewers might remember Leslie Grossman for her work in “What I Like About You,” but she also is no stranger to previous works by Murphy. She once appeared as a lovable dumb lady Mary Cherry on the short-lived series “Popular,” which ran from 1999 to 2001. She also appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Murphy’s “The New Normal” on NBC.

This actress will join fellow actors Billy Eichner from “Billy on the Street” as well as Billie Lourd from “Scream Queens.” Some cast members have also been confirmed to return such as Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

A funny and charming blonde lady might not be who you might expect in a dark and twisted “American Horror Story” universe, but Grossman’s acting prowess has already been proven many times before. As to what to expect for “AHS” season 7, viewers can surely say that this will be just as dark as before.

Ryan Murphy recently shared a post in his Instagram account of what looks like an abstract and terrifying mask. The image seems like a cross between the symbols of the Republican party and Twisty the Clown from “Freak Show.” How this strange creature will be seen in the show remains to be seen when the next season airs.

As for now, a premiere date has not yet been set for season 7. Some, however, speculate “American Horror Story” will air again at around September.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
