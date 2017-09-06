'American Horror Story: Cult' capitalizes on our disdain for holes

“American Horror Story” has always capitalized on all its viewers’ fears to give them the worst creeps known to humankind. This time, it plays with a phobia that is more common than most people think it would be -- holes.

Trypophobia is an intense revulsion to the sight of a cluster of holes which appears in an irregular pattern, and the makers of “American Horror Story” have made this a dominant feature in all its recent ads. In one picture, a queer woman with blue hair shows her tongue which has a lot of holes. Another picture shows an artistic but creepy picture of a woman whose scalp is missing but in place of a brain, a honeycomb with bees is in place.

While this is not exactly confirmed as a medical condition, a study has confirmed that tryptophobia is present in 16 percent of all people. In fact, several pictures which have holes in unconventional places such as a human and animal’s skin have made the rounds online, with the end goal of creeping up some people.

Since they had released their ads for the upcoming election-themed season entitled “Cult,” a lot of people who have such phobia had revealed their terror at the ads, writes The Sun. One fan said that while this upcoming season looks promising, the shots are tryptophobia were just way too much.

Trump’s election into the presidency has been so controversial, that is has inspired quite a number of literary and artistic works that capitalize on how people feel about it. “American Horror Story” in particular, capitalizes on the terror that surrounds the land thereafter. One of the more notable aspects of this season is how is zooms in on the state of panic for the main characters as if they are sending a message to anti-Trump protesters. Everybody now seems to be crying and scratching heads at every speech that the president utters, and all that is about to be turned into one exciting season for the show.

This upcoming season of “American Horror Story” will premiere on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 on FX. It will also air on Australia on Channel Eleven.