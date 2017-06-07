'American Gods' Season 1 episode 7 spoilers: 'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' explores Sweeney's past [VIDEO]

Cast member Pablo Schreiber participates in a panel for "Ironside" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2013.

Cast member Pablo Schreiber participates in a panel for "Ironside" during the NBC sessions at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

"American Gods" starring Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Ian McShane as Mr Wednesday, Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney, Emily Browning as Laura Moon and Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, will have a new episode titled "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney," which airs on June 11 on Starz. It will show Mad Sweeney's colourful past. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'American Gods' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen next.

According to Zap2it, "American Gods" Season 1, episode 7 wil feature Mad Sweeney's long and tragic past. Meanwhile, Laura will try to find her way back to life after her short reunion with Shadow. She'll bring along an unlikely companion to travel with her.

'A Prayer for Mad Sweeney' guest stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists the following stars as appearing in this episode: Bruce Langley (Technical Boy), Crispin Glover (Mr. World), Gillian Anderson (Media), Kristin Chenoweth (Easter), Jeremy Davies (Jesus Christ), Omid Abtahi (Salim), Chris Obi (Anubis), Peter Stormare (Czernobog), Cloris Leachman (Zorya Vechernyaya), Corbin Bernsen (Vulcan), Demore Barnes (Mr Ibis), Thomas Mitchell (Captain Clank) and Ernesto Reyes (Mexican Jesus). They will be joined by Marilyn Camacho (The Coyote), AC Peterson (Warden of Newgate), Billy Otis (Vomiting Convict), Jake Manley (Bartholomew), Dan Beirne (Ice Cream Vendor), Kayleigh Shikanai (Disco Girl #1), Débora Demestre (Tattooed Man's Wife), Christopher Kelk (London Judge), Michel Issa Rubio (Faceless Astaire / Disco Dancer), Ty Phoenix (Townsperson), Jesse LaVercombe (Young Night Watchman) and AJ LeSaint (Townsperson).

'American Gods' recap:

'Lemon Scented You'

The episodes before "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" was "Lemon Scented You," which aired on May 28 and "A Murder of Gods," which aired on June 4. "Lemon Scented You" was written by David Graziano and directed by Vincenzo Natali. It showed Mr Wednesday and Shadow being arrested for bank robbery. Plus, Mad Sweeney tried to get back his coin from Laura. However, he wasn't able to because it is inside her body and is currently giving her life. The New Gods also offered an alliance with Mr Wednesday and even helped him and Shadow escape from jail.

'A Murder of Gods'

This episode was directed by Adam Kane and written by Bryan Fuller, Michael Green and Seamus Kevin Fahey. It featured Shadow telling Mr Wednesday that Laura is back from the dead. Meanwhile, Mad Sweeney teamed up with Laura to help her get resurrected as well as get his coin back. They were joined by Salim who wanted to find the jinn. As for Shadow and Mr Wednesday, they met up with the Old God Vulcan. He agreed to help them at first, but ended up betraying them. This angered Wednesday, causing him to kill Vulcan and curse his followers.

The next episode after "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" is episode 8 titled "Come to Jesus." It will air on June 18.

"American Gods" episodes air on Sundays in the US from 9-10 pm ET/PT on Starz. It also airs in Australia every Monday at 5 pm AEST on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch: American Gods | Mad Sweeney | STARZ

Source: Starz/YouTube

In case you missed it (ICYMI), check these out:

'American Gods' Season 1 episode 4 spoilers: 'Git Gone' focuses on Laura's life and death

'American Gods' Season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Mr Wednesday wants to rob a bank in 'Head Full of Snow' [VIDEOS]