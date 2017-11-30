American couple arrested after exposing their buttocks in front of Buddhist temple

By on
Policemen simulate an arrest during national security day in Nice, southeastern France, October 10, 2009.
Policemen simulate an arrest during national security day in Nice, southeastern France, October 10, 2009. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Two Americans have been arrested for exposing their buttocks in front of Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun. The act caused the people of Thailand to be outraged.

The Bangkok Post reports that Travis and Joseph Dasilva, who are reportedly married, were taken into custody by immigration police at Don Mueang International Airport. They supposedly intended to leave Bangkok on Tuesday evening.

The deputy spokesman of immigration police Pol Col Choengron Rimpadee said the two, who are known by their social media followers as the “Traveling Butts,” admitted that they exposed their buttocks and posed for photos in a sacred place, the Post reported.

Immigration officials charged the Dasilvas with public indecency. A spokesman for immigration police reportedly confirmed that the two men admitted posing for pictures with their pants pulled down in spite of signs outside the temple that ask visitors to wear outfits that cover their knees and shoulders.

The couple paid a fine, but remained in custody. The Thai government already released a statement about the case through ABC News.

It states that the tourists could face jail time. “The charge would not be a normal public indecency charge. Instead, they would be charged with committing indecency in a place of worship, which carries a long jail term,” the statement read. It adds that this must serve as a reminder that the Thai religion and culture must be respected by everyone.

The San Diego Gay and Lesbian News reported that the Dasilvas have reached out to San Diego City Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez for help. He is reportedly in touch with American authorities.

Ramirez said he was very disappointed with the couple’s actions. But he is still speaking with US government officials to see what assistance could be provided.

The Dasilvas, both 38 years old, are known for posting photos of their buttocks in front of popular sites around the world. The duo were self-proclaimed “travel junkies” from California.

Their Instagram account called Travelling_Butts, on which they post their exposed photos, has since been taken down. On Facebook, Travis posted, “Anybody have any connections with diplomats in Bangkok or know a lawyer in Bangkok?” The said Facebook post no longer appears on the account.

The news has earned various reactions on social media. “It is really culturally ignorant to think that you could moon people in whatever country you’re in and not receive backlash,” Blogger Ranier Maningding wrote.

Related
Join the Discussion
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
Conor McGregor might have retired, feels UFC president Dana White
NBA Trade News: Memphis Grizzlies reject Marc Gasol inquiries
LeBron James ejected for the first time in NBA career
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Downton Abbey’ costume designer takes fans through the signature styles
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Freys will be back
‘Poldark’: Tom York wasn’t expecting singing
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers take fans behind the scenes
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Baker gets a job offer
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 10 'Heavy is the Head’ spoilers
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' crossover episode recap [VIDEOS]
'Supergirl' season 3 'Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1' recap
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car