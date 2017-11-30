American couple arrested after exposing their buttocks in front of Buddhist temple

Two Americans have been arrested for exposing their buttocks in front of Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun. The act caused the people of Thailand to be outraged.

The Bangkok Post reports that Travis and Joseph Dasilva, who are reportedly married, were taken into custody by immigration police at Don Mueang International Airport. They supposedly intended to leave Bangkok on Tuesday evening.

The deputy spokesman of immigration police Pol Col Choengron Rimpadee said the two, who are known by their social media followers as the “Traveling Butts,” admitted that they exposed their buttocks and posed for photos in a sacred place, the Post reported.

Immigration officials charged the Dasilvas with public indecency. A spokesman for immigration police reportedly confirmed that the two men admitted posing for pictures with their pants pulled down in spite of signs outside the temple that ask visitors to wear outfits that cover their knees and shoulders.

The couple paid a fine, but remained in custody. The Thai government already released a statement about the case through ABC News.

It states that the tourists could face jail time. “The charge would not be a normal public indecency charge. Instead, they would be charged with committing indecency in a place of worship, which carries a long jail term,” the statement read. It adds that this must serve as a reminder that the Thai religion and culture must be respected by everyone.

The San Diego Gay and Lesbian News reported that the Dasilvas have reached out to San Diego City Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez for help. He is reportedly in touch with American authorities.

Ramirez said he was very disappointed with the couple’s actions. But he is still speaking with US government officials to see what assistance could be provided.

The Dasilvas, both 38 years old, are known for posting photos of their buttocks in front of popular sites around the world. The duo were self-proclaimed “travel junkies” from California.

Their Instagram account called Travelling_Butts, on which they post their exposed photos, has since been taken down. On Facebook, Travis posted, “Anybody have any connections with diplomats in Bangkok or know a lawyer in Bangkok?” The said Facebook post no longer appears on the account.

The news has earned various reactions on social media. “It is really culturally ignorant to think that you could moon people in whatever country you’re in and not receive backlash,” Blogger Ranier Maningding wrote.