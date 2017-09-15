American allegedly fighting for ISIS now in military custody as 'enemy combatant'

By on
A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militants released in September 2014
A masked man speaking in what is believed to be a North American accent in a video that Islamic State militants released in September 2014 is pictured in this still frame from video obtained by Reuters October 7, 2014. Reuters/FBI/Handout via Reuter

The US military confirmed on Thursday that an American fighting in Syria for the Islamic State has been taken into custody. The identity of the man is not immediately available.

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said the US citizen is being legally detained by Department of Defense personnel as a known enemy combatant. The Daily Beast has earlier reported that it has learned from a source that the American was captured by Kurdish forces.

As to when and where the surrender took place was not immediately made clear. One official said it occurred in northern Syria in an area controlled by a US-backed militia called the Syrian Democratic Forces, according to Fox News.  Some military spokespeople suggested that the fighter “surrendered” on or around Tuesday.

The US military command said they were aware of the report. "As a precondition for Coalition support, SDF and Iraqi forces have pledged to observe international laws and the laws of armed conflict,” the command told the Daily Beast.

In the statement, the command also said foreign fighters who are captured or surrender to SDF partners in Syria will be safeguarded and transported humanely. Their home countries will be contacted for the next steps. “The Coalition defers questions pertaining to captured ISIS fighters to their relative nations' Departments of State or equivalent agencies,” it reads, adding the Coalition's mission is to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and that ISIS fighters will be pursued regardless of their nationality.

On Thursday, the chief spokesman for the US military command referred all questions about the news. Ryan Dillon reportedly said the “supposed US citizen” was not among the five ISIS fighters who recently surrendered in Raqqa.

The unnamed man is not the first American seized for participating in combat for ISIS. A federal court in Virginia indicted Mohamad Jamal Khweis on two counts of material support for the terrorist group in November.

Khweis had surrendered to Kurdish forces in March 2016. He later expressed regret in a television interview.

In July, Kurdish authorities released a video of a supposed surrender of a US citizen who fought for ISIS. Local news stories identified the man as Pakistani-American with the initials TM. No further information has been provided.

What to do with American terrorist suspects has been the subject of dispute between successive administrations. US President Donald Trump, as a presidential candidate, appeared to have embraced brutal treatment of wartime detainees.

RT/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Free agent Andrew Bogut to sign with new team by next week
Nick Kyrgios ready to lead Australia to Davis Cup final
Kobe Bryant jersey retirement: Both numbers likely to be retired by Lakers
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Riverdale' season 2 hints at crumbling Betty, Jughead story; Archie, Veronica not safe either
'AHS: Cult' hits at Americans' extreme American fanaticism; plot inspired by actual stories
'Designated Survivor' season 2 spoilers: Meet Tom Kirkman's mother-in-law
'Wonder Woman' plot might tie up with 'Justice League,' photo reveals
4 fast facts about the 'Younger' season 4 finale 'Irish Goodbye' [VIDEOS]
4 fast facts about the 'Younger' season 4 finale 'Irish Goodbye'
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Sept. 14-15: Lucas makes a scene
'Days of Our Lives' Sept. 14-15 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car