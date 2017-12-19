‘America is coming back strong’: Trump releases his first national security strategy

Trump
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. Reuters/Brian Snyder

United States President Donald Trump unveils a new national security strategy that makes notable departures from the previous policy. With his administration’s strategy, Trump has declared America will be an “energy dominant nation.”

In the latest national strategy document, Trump addresses his fellow Americans, saying the US faces “extraordinarily dangerous world” that is filled with threats that have intensified.  He added rogue regimes were coming up with missiles and nuclear weapons to threaten the world.

The new strategy brushes aside previous warnings on climate change. Former US President Barack Obama prepared the last national strategy document in 2015, in which he declared climate change an “urgent and growing threat to our national security.” Trump’s affirms that the country will unilaterally protect its sovereignty, even if that means risking deals with other nations that have been an important part of the US’ foreign policy, although the current administration has made clear that “America First” does not mean “America Alone.”

In marking the unveiling of his administration’s strategy, Trump said Monday a nation not ready to win a war is a nation that cannot prevent a war. The commander-in-chief’s new national security strategy reflects his “America First” campaign promise. He reinstated his pledge to serve the American people and uphold their right to a government that puts their security, prosperity and interests on top.

Trump delivered a speech at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC, in which he reportedly faulted former US leaders for failing to look out for the nation’s people. He maintained that “we will stand up for ourselves and we will stand up for our country like we have never stood up before.”

The POTUS pointed out that he has seen improvements since he took office. He specifically cited the economy’s strong performance and the US’ withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership on trade. “America is coming back and coming back strong,” he said.

If fully implemented, Trump’s strategy could alter US international relationships. It focuses on four themes, which are promoting US prosperity, demonstrating peace, advancing American influence and protecting the homeland. The new strategy stresses that US economic security is national security.

Furthermore, Trump’s strategy details the threats of rogue regimes like North Korea. It states that China and Russia “challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity.” The document also cites opportunities to advance American interests in the Middle East.

