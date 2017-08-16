Amber Heard mocks Barnaby Joyce over his NZ citizenship

Cast member Amber Heard smiles at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2014.
Cast member Amber Heard smiles at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2014. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Amber Heard appears to be enjoying Barnaby Joyce’s citizenship dilemma. Two years after the Australian deputy prime minister threatened to put down her dogs, the American actress poked fun at Joyce following the revelation that he was also a New Zealand citizen.

While Australian and NZ politicians are exchanging terse words about how Joyce’s dual citizenship came to light, Heard made fun of his predicament on Twitter. She posted a couple of tweets to refer to the National Party leader’s Kiwi nationality.

“When @Barnaby_Joyce said ‘no one is above the law’ I didn’t realize he meant New Zealand law,” she wrote. Later on, she added, “To comfort Mr Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand’s finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws).”

Just like when the issue was fresh two years ago, Heard’s posts also garnered mixed reactions. While others were laughing alongside her, there were those who condemn her for not taking responsibility for her own actions. Although her critics acknowledged Joyce lacked diplomacy in dealing with her and ex-husband Johnny Depp’s case then, they pointed out that the couple ultimately broke Australia’s biohazard laws by smuggling their dogs, Pistol and Boo, into the country.

Heard avoided a conviction for illegally taking her dogs into the country last year after pleading guilty in court to making false statement on her immigration card. She was instead given a one-month good behaviour bond with no conviction record.

She and Depp also released an apology video, in which they called Australia a “treasure trove of unique plants, animals and people.” The couple, who have since divorced, looked stiff and awkward as they read their apology, which Joyce posted on his Facebook page.

On Monday, Joyce revealed that he was informed he was a NZ citizen by descent. His father was born in New Zealand, and therefore, although he is Australian-born, he was also a Kiwi citizen. He has since renounced his citizenship, but his eligibility to hold a public office is still under review by the High Court.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car