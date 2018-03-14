Amazon recalls China-manufactured AmazonBasics power banks due to fire risk

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon.com Inc is seen in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 17, 2017.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon.com Inc is seen in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Amazon has issued a recall on portable power banks under the AmazonBasics brand due to risks of fire and melting devices. The number of units in question has amounted to 260,000.

Cooperating with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Amazon is recalling six different models of its AmazonBasics portable power banks. According to a report by The Verge, the company is focusing on products sold between December 2014 and July 2017. All products have already been removed from the website.

Safety issues are cited as the primary reason for the recall. The power banks reportedly have a danger of overheating, which in turn can melt mobile phones and increase the risk of fires.

Products affected by the recall range from 16,100mAh to 3,000mAh with Micro USB cable. Amazon has sent out emails to owners of the affected power banks. Included in the email is a link that directs the user to instructions on how to return the product and get a refund.

According to a statement from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, owners must immediately stop using the power banks. In the US, Amazon has reportedly received up to 53 reports of the products overheating, “including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.” The report points out that the product’s manufacturer is a China-based company called Guoguang Electric Company Limited.

AmazonBasics is Amazon’s in-house brand known for its lineup of tech items that can be bought at more affordable prices.