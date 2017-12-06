Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far

An Amazon logo is seen on a worker's jacket at an Amazon Fulfilment Center in Wroclaw, Poland, in this file photograph dated December 3, 2015.

An Amazon logo is seen on a worker's jacket at an Amazon Fulfilment Center in Wroclaw, Poland, in this file photograph dated December 3, 2015. Reuters/Kacper Pempel

Amazon’s Australian arrival got several local shoppers excited, with “tens of thousands” of customers placing orders. The Skip Hop Explore, Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Polos and the Lego Star Wars BB-8 set were among the best-sellers on day one.

The Heller 6L Pressure Cooker, make-up brush sets, FitBits and Rubbermaid scrubbers and More Musical Egg Shaker Trio were also shoppers’ favourites. Day one of Amazon’s retail offering in Australia was “pretty underwhelming,” according to Vertium Asset Management analyst Daniel Mueller.

While some Aussie shoppers may have thought Amazon’s entry into Australia would mean huge discounts, Tuesday’s launch was met with various responses. Some were complaints from shoppers who claimed Amazon’s tag prices were more or less the same as other retailers.

“I think it’s just the realisation that Amazon’s not going to kill Australian retail, at least not today,” news.com.au reported Mueller as saying. Mueller has conducted a price analysis and it showed “much of a muchness.” In some categories, shoppers can enjoy cheaper prices at Amazon, but it was said to be pricier on certain items, like the iPhone X.

For those looking for books and dry grocery, Amazon would be a good place to shop because it was “a little more competitive” on lower-prices items, according to the analysis. But it was supposedly pricier than Baby Bunting in the kids and babies category. Amazon’s categories include beauty, books, camera, clothing, DVD and Blu-ray, electronics, health and personal care, video games, watches and more.

Analysts have estimated that the world’s biggest online retailer will undercut local prices by 30 percent. But Harvey Norman boss Gerry Harvey’s forecast is that Amazon will struggle to gain share in the local market.

“Landmark day in Amazon history”

Rocco Braeuniger, the Amazon Australia country manager, issued a statement on Wednesday to express gratitude to Australian customers for what he described as a landmark day in Amazon history. He said the number of visitors from early in the day have far exceeded the company’s expectations.

Braeuniger added the company will work hard to continue to enhance its offering and to provide customers with an ever increasing selection of products at low prices. He previously said that focusing on customers is a key principle in the Amazon’s approach to retailing.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims said Amazon’s arrival here is “good for consumers.” He believes there are winners and losers in a competitive market.

RT America/YouTube