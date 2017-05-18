'Amazing Race' Season 29 Legs 9 and 10 spoilers: The remaining 'TAR' teams travel to Hanoi and Ninh Binh in Vietnam [WATCH VIDEOS]

Phil Keoghan poses with his Outstanding Reality-Competition Program award for the CBS show "The Amazing Race" at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014.

Phil Keoghan poses with his Outstanding Reality-Competition Program award for the CBS show "The Amazing Race" at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 25, 2014. Reuters/Mike Blake

"The Amazing Race," or "TAR" Season 29 hosted by Phil Keoghan will air its ninth and 10th legs on Thursday, May 18 on the CBS TV Network. The remaining racers will head over from Greece to Vietnam. Read on to learn more about the upcoming legs of "TAR" 29.

Spoiler Alert! This article contains 'The Amazing Race' 29 spoilers. Read only if you want to know more about it.

According to TV Guide, the teams will go to Hanoi, Vietnam in "The Amazing Race" Season 29, episode 9 titled "I Thought We Were Playing It Nice." The episode will show the racers travelling from the Corinth Canal in Greece to Vietnam in this leg. It will air at 9 pm on CBS.

Leg 10 immediately airs after Leg 9 and is titled "Riding a Bike Is Like Riding a Bike." This episode will show the teams racing in Ninh Binh, Vietnam. They will ride a bike for one mile while transporting shrimp baskets to a local fisherman. Aside from the exhausting tasks, there will be a difficult Roadblock to get through as well as the scorching heat that the teams need to endure. The episode airs at 10 pm.

A preview video of the episodes was posted on the official Facebook (FB) page of "TAR." It shows the teams arriving in Vietnam and riding their bikes. Plus, one of the challenges features bungee jumping which will be particularly difficult for those who are afraid of heights. Check out the video at the bottom of this article. Below is a list of the remaining teams in "The Amazing Race" 2017.

'The Amazing Race' cast 2017

1. Tara Carr and Joey Covino (#TeamMomandDad)

2. Matt Ladley and Redmond Ramos (#TheBoys)

3. Brooke Cahmi and Scott Flanary (#TeamBrookeandScott)

4. London Kaye and Logan Bauer (#TeamLoLo)

5. Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce (#TeamFun)

'The Amazing Race' episodes

The episode before Legs 9 and 10 was called "Good Job, Donkey," which aired on May 11. It showed the teams racing in Athens, Greece. They arrived at the Bari Karol Wojtyła Airport from the Venice Marco Polo Airport in Italy.

'For the Bride' or 'For the Groom' detour

The teams had to choose between two Detours ("For the Bride" or "For the Groom"). The "For the Bride" detour required the racers to use a donkey to transport two containers of milk through the streets of Arachova. They had to locate local cheese makers and exchange the milk for a piece of cheese. After doing that, they had to give the cheeses to the bride.

On the other hand, the "For the Groom" detour required the teams to participate in a footrace with the locals to climb the 252 steps of Egarsios up to the Church of Saint George. They had to find a shepherd that would give them a goat and a sheep which they must deliver to a groom. After doing that, they were given plates that they broke to see the next clue.

Speed Bump and Roadblock

Michael and Liz had to travel on foot to the Kantina food truck for their Speed Bump challenge. They had to prepare the kokoretsi dish which involved wrapping sections of meat intestines. After finishing the task, they were allowed to continue with the race.

As for the Leg 8 Roadblock, one team member had to become a member of the guard outside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They had to perform the Greek Presidential Guards' Evzones at the Zappeion hall. The Evzones is known as the changing of the guard routine. Unfortunately, Liz and Michael were the last team to arrive at the Leg 8 Pit Stop mat and they were eliminated from "TAR" 29.

"The Amazing Race" Series 29 airs in Australia every Tuesday on Seven. It also airs in the US every Thursday on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers.

Watch 'Amazing Race' Season 29 videos from the show's FB page:

READ MORE RELATED STORIES:

'The Amazing Race' Season 29 latest news: Reality show returns with the biggest game-changing twist; 22 complete strangers make up new cast

Engaged dancers Dana and Matt finish first in 'The Amazing Race' Season 28