'The Amazing Race' 29 Leg 11 spoilers: 'TAR' Teams race to South Korea in 'As Easy As Stacking Cups'

By @JanSSS8 on
Phil Keoghan
"The Amazing Race" host Phil Keoghan takes a selfie during one of his many travels around the world. philiminator/Instagram

"The Amazing Race," or "TAR" Season 29 will air its 11th leg titled "As Easy As Stacking Cups" on Thursday, May 25 on CBS. The remaining racers will now travel from Vietnam to South Korea. Read on to learn more about the upcoming "TAR" 29 episode.

Spoiler Alert! This update contains 'The Amazing Race' 29 spoilers. Read only if you want to know more about the new leg.

TV Guide reports that the next leg of "TAR" Season 29 will be held in Seoul, South Korea. According to Polygon, in this episode, the players will be coached to play the video game "Street Fighter V" during the second Roadblock. They must play against professional eSport players including Lee Chung "Poongko" Gon and Seon-woo “Infiltration” Lee.

In order to move on and get the next clue, one of the teammates must beat the pro eSport players in 10 rounds. If they are unable to do that, then the players will go against them using only one hand. If they are still not able to beat them, the pro players will play blindfolded until the racer wins in the video game.

A photo from the episode was posted on the show's Twitter and Facebook (FB) page. It looks like one of the challenges also includes eating kimchi or a traditional Korean side dish made from fermented and salted cabbages and radishes mixed with other seasonings. Listed below are the remaining "TAR" 29 teams in the race.

'The Amazing Race' cast

1. Matt Ladley and Redmond Ramos (#TheBoys)

2. Brooke Cahmi and Scott Flanary (#TeamBrookeandScott)

3. Tara Carr and Joey Covino (#TeamMomandDad)

4. London Kaye and Logan Bauer  (#TeamLoLo)

'The Amazing Race' episodes 2017

The episodes before Leg 11 were "I Thought We Were Playing It Nice" (Leg 9) and "Riding a Bike Is Like Riding a Bike" (Leg 10), which aired back-to-back on May 18. In Leg 9, one team member for each team bungee jumped off a bridge into the Corinth Canal. After getting through that, they were given the next clue.

'Bamboo Climb' Detour

They also had to choose between the "Bamboo Climb" or "Window Design" Detour. Some of them opted for the "Bamboo Climb" detour wherein they had to transport a bamboo ladder through the streets and get it up a narrow stairwell in an apartment building. Once on the roof, they had to use the ladder to get a birdcage. Then, they had to go back to the starting point with the cage and ladder for the next clue.

'Window Design'

Those who chose the "Window Design" Detour had to carry three mannequins and bring them to a clothing shop. Then, they dressed the mannequins and arranged them in the window. It has to be approved by a judge in order for them to get through to the next round. 

In Leg 10, Joey and Tara (#TeamMomandDad) had to collect six-dozen duck eggs placed around a pond as part of their Speed Bump. After finishing the task, they were allowed to move on to the Roadblock wherein one team member had to load a bike with the correct number of shrimp traps. Then, they had to travel for one mile to deliver these to a fisherman. After that, they got their next clue. Unfortunately, Becca and Floyd (#TeamFun) were the last team to arrive and got eliminated from the race.

"The Amazing Race" Series 29 hosted by Phil Keoghan airs in Australia on Seven every Tuesday. It also airs on Thursdays in the US at 10 pm on CBS.

In case you missed it (ICYMI), READ these stories:

'Amazing Race' Season 29 Legs 9 and 10 spoilers: The remaining 'TAR' teams travel to Hanoi and Ninh Binh in Vietnam [WATCH VIDEOS]

'The Amazing Race' Season 29 latest news: Reality show returns with the biggest game-changing twist; 22 complete strangers make up new cast

Related
Join the Discussion
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car